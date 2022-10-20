The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers will begin the Midwest Rugby Division III postseason on Saturday in Eagan, Minn.
Dubuque will take on Minnesota’s top-ranked team, the Eastside Banshees, in the opening round. The other side of the bracket features the West Des Moines Wombats against the Rochester Rogues, with the winners squaring off next weekend.
Dubuque dropped its regular-season finale to the Wombats, 24-19, on Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. West Des Moines surged to a three-try lead at halftime before the Gamblers staged a comeback and pulled within a try before the final whistle.
Alex Bleankey contributed one try and two conversions for the Gamblers, and man of the match Ben Degen scored a pair of tries.
SPECHT TO APPEAR AT K-ZONE IN DUBUQUE
Tommy Specht, a sixth-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers this summer, will appear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the K-Zone indoor baseball training facility located at 9079 East Tamarack Dr., south of Dubuque.
Specht will share the story about his path to being drafted, answer questions and conduct an autograph session. The event is open to all ages.
LOCAL TRIO NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE IN VOLLEYBALL
Three Dubuque County volleyball players landed academic all-state accolades from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To qualify for the honor, a player must carry a 3.75 grade point average and score at least 27 on the ACT.
The honorees included Dyersville Beckman’s Tessa Tauke, Dubuque Hempstead’s Delanie Wright and Western Dubuque’s Libby Lansing.
AREA GOLFERS NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Eight area girls earned academic all-state accolades from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin last week. To qualify for the honor, a golfer must carry a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches. It is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The area honorees include: Darlington’s Laura Weaver, Alexis Bridges, Chance Lange, Josie Meister and Sophie Wiegel and Lancaster’s Evy Dhyanchand, Kate McWilliams and Paige Lolwing.
DUBUQUE LANDS GIRLS REGIONAL SWIMMING
The Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center will host an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state diving qualifying meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, and a state swimming qualifying meet two days later. The field includes Cedar Falls, Davenport North, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa City High and Waterloo West.
