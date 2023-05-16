Mason Leeser won a pair of conference championships, Jordan Gile and Logan Gallagher added wins in field events, and Cuba City claimed a SWAL track and field championship on Monday in Darlington, Wis.

Leeser won the 100 (11.45 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 6 ¾ inches) and finished second in the 200 (23.78) for the Cubans, who outpaced Fennimore, 159-94, for the team crown at the conference meet. Gile won the triple jump (40-5 ½) and added a third-place finish in the 400 (54.37). Gallagher cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.

