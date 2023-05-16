Mason Leeser won a pair of conference championships, Jordan Gile and Logan Gallagher added wins in field events, and Cuba City claimed a SWAL track and field championship on Monday in Darlington, Wis.
Leeser won the 100 (11.45 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 6 ¾ inches) and finished second in the 200 (23.78) for the Cubans, who outpaced Fennimore, 159-94, for the team crown at the conference meet. Gile won the triple jump (40-5 ½) and added a third-place finish in the 400 (54.37). Gallagher cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.
Fennimore’s Isaac Henkel won the 800 (1:58.16) and Matt Winch took the discus title with a throw for 120-8. Henkel added a pair of relay golds, teaming with Carter Bunn, Nick Needham and Riley Foreyt to win the 4x800 (8:14.78) before closing the meet with Bunn, Foreyt and Ben Varela in the 4x400 (3:35.62).
Darlington was third (87) behind wins from George West (400, 52.32), Danick Haesler (110 hurdles, 18.09), Carver Fitzsimons (high jump, 6-2) and Cooper Crist (shot put, 41-1 ½), and the 4x100 relay of Eli Crist, Parker Shager, Isaac Crist and Cooper Crist (46.18).
Southwestern’s Justin Reuter was second in the long jump (19-5), second in the high jump (6-0) and third in the 100 (11.90).
B/SM/S 3rd — At Platteville, Wis.: Nate Lawrence posted runner-up finishes in the 100 (11.29) and 200 (23.20), Collin Montayne was second in the shot put (40-8) and the 4x100 relay (Nevada Sandlin, Montayne, Luke Jansen, Lawrence) placed second in 46.17 as Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (120) was third as a team at the Six Rivers Conference Meet. Cassville/Potosi finished seventh with 22 points.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles win SWAL title — At Darlington, Wis.: Izzy Bender won the high jump (5-4), Rose French won the shot put (33-5) and Rachael Schauer took home the discus title (121-6) as Fennimore outscored Riverdale, 127-101.5, to win the team title at the SWAL meet.
Cuba City was third with 100 points behind wins from Alison Daugherty in the long jump (17-2 ½) and triple jump (34-8 ¼). Daugherty teamed with Monica Schmidt, Ashley Rowe and Carina Pitzen to win the 4x100 relay (53.13). Schmidt also won the pole vault title (9-0).
Raquel Reuter won the 400 championship for Darlington (97.5), which placed fourth.
Southwestern’s Hannah Pergande won the 300 hurdles (48.41).
Tri-op takes title — At Platteville, Wis.: Hanna Martensen (800, 2:34.73), 1,600 (5:39.20), 3,200 (13:11.28) and pole vault (7-6) won four individual gold medals to lead Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg to the team title at the Six Rivers Conference meet with 184 points. Shelby Fuerstenberg won the 400 in 1:07.61, Sophie Davis (15-6) won the long jump, and B/SM/S claimed the 4x800 relay (Taylor Russell, Kortney Kudronowicz, Vanessa Vosberg, Fuerstenberg) in 11:51.71.
Cassville/Potosi (60) finished sixth as a team, and was led by two gold medals from Hannah Infield (100, 13.55) and triple jump (30-9), as well as a a 4x100 relay title in 54.86 (Ava Gillilan, Iris Adams, Grace Laufenberg, Infield).
BOYS GOLF
Beckman to state — At Wapello, Iowa: Nate Offerman earned medalist honors with a 69, and Luke Harwick (72) was the runner-up as Beckman Catholic (302) won a Class 2A district at Heritage Oaks Golf Course and advanced to state. Noah Boge (79) and TJ Thier (82) also counted scores. Tyler Smith (81) led Cascade (350), which finished fourth
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 4, Galena 1 — At Warren, Ill.: B. Broshous and R. McNutt drove in two runs apiece, and Broshous struck out 10 over seven innings as the WarHawks beat the Pirates in an Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Warren/Stockton will play at East Dubuque in Wednesday’s semifinal.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 10, Orangeville 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound romped to a victory over the Broncos in an Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal and will play Dakota in the semifinals on Thursday in East Dubuque.
PREP SOFTBALL
Iowa-Grant 5, Southwestern 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Heather Hinman went 2-for-3 and scored the Wildcats’ only run in a loss to the Panthers.
East Dubuque 12, Scales Mound/River Ridge 8 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: M. Huntington homered and drove in three runs, Annika Huseman homered and drove in two runs, and the Warriors topped Scales Mound/River Ridge in an Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal. East Dubuque will play Fulton in the semifinals on Wednesday in Stockton.
BOYS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 7, Maquoketa 1 — At Independence, Iowa: Gabriel Auer scored four goals, Alex Eisbach, Connor Walsh and Tate Schope also found the back of the net, and the Golden Eagles beat the Cardinals in a Class 2A substate quarterfinal.
Cascade 3, Bellevue 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Cougars avenged a regular-season loss with a win over the Comets in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Cedar Valley Christian 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks held off Cedar Valley Christian in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
Postville 3, Clayton Ridge 0 — At West Union, Iowa: Caden Strader made seven saves, but the Eagles lost to Postville in their Class 1A substate quarterfinal.
