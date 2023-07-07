If seeds go according to plan, it could be a pair of area programs competing for a trip to the state tournament early next week in Farley, Iowa.
Western Dubuque is the top seed in Iowa Class 4A Region 8 and Maquoketa is the No. 2 seed on the bottom half of the bracket.
The Bobcats are trying to earn their first trip to the state tournament since winning the 2021 state championship and second overall, while Maquoketa is seeking its fourth trip and first since 2010.
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Here is a capsule look at the regional, with statistics courtesy of Bound:
CLASS 4A REGION 8
Thursday’s quarterfinal results — Decorah 8, Charles City 1; Independence 2, Marion 1
Saturday’s semifinals — Decorah at No. 8 Western Dubuque, 5 p.m.; Independence at No. 13 Maquoketa
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest ranked team
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Erica Ernzen (.406, 43 hits, 41 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Carson Koerperich (.381, 45 hits, 43 runs, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 29 RBIs); Hannah Hoefer (.368, 43 hits, 24 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 38 RBIs); Anna Haverland (.314, 27 hits, 25 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs); Kiya Steger (.304, 35 hits, 17 runs, 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 39 RBIs); Kaitlyn Thole (.287, 33 hits, 3 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 23 RBIs); Gabby Kaiser (.266, 21 hits, 15 runs, 5 doubles, 12 RBIs); Morgan Hosch (.253, 21 hits, 7 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Kiya Steger (12-3, 1 save, 1.67 ERA, 109 innings, 118 strikeouts, 30 walks); Hannah Hoefer (11-3, 2.23 ERA, 84 2/3 innings, 94 strikeouts, 30 walks); Baylee Neyen (2-3, 5 saves, 4.83 ERA, 33 1/3 innings, 49 strikeouts, 20 walks)
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Clare Hackman (.434, 49 hits, 23 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs); Taylor Bates (.387, 41 hits, 26 runs, 9 doubles, 29 RBIs); Carley Cavanagh (.375, 18 hits, 2 runs, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs); Aubrey Kroyman (.368, 35 hits, 26 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Audree Kuhlman (.324, 33 hits, 25 runs, 2 doubles, 14 RBIs); Mikaela Burken (.316, 25 hits, 22 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs); Kalyn Hackman (.315, 34 hits, 22 runs, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs); Skylar Burkey (.313, 21 hits, 4 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs); Kasedi Frazier (.302, 32 hits, 31 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 7 RBIs, 12 stolen bases)
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Carley Cavanagh (19-4, 1.28 ERA, 158 2/3 innings, 207 strikeouts, 48 walks); Skylar Burkey (6-4, 3.56 ERA, 55 innings, 39 strikeouts, 17 walks)
Outlook — Western Dubuque (27-9) enters the postseason on a roll, having won six of its last seven games and finishing a game behind Dubuque Hempstead and Linn-Mar for the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship. The Bobcats have not faced any of their potential regional opponents this season. Western Dubuque averages 6.6 runs per game and allows 3.1. The Bobcats are hitting .308 as a team. Their pitching staff sports a 2.32 ERA, allows opponents to hit .218 and has 270 strikeouts against 82 walks. Western Dubuque has won four straight against Decorah. The Vikings score 5.7 runs, allow 4.7 and are batting .264 as a team. Decorah pitchers have a 3.34 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 59 walks while opponents are hitting .255 against them. Maquoketa (25-9) won the River Valley Conference North Division championship by a game over Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cascade, but has lost three of its last five games entering regionals. The Cardinals have shown they can get hot and had a 10-game winning streak prior to that. They also have five- and six-game win streaks this season. Maquoketa beat Marion, 4-0, on May 30, but has not played any other team in the regional field. The Cardinals averaged 6.9 runs, allow 2.7 and bat .334 as a team. Maquoketa pitchers have struck out 248, walked 70, allow opponents to hit .193 and have combined for a 2.00 earned run average. The Cardinals have won five straight against Independence. The Mustangs score 5.8 runs, allow 5.3 and hit .314 as a team. Their pitching staff has a 4.38 ERA with 248 strikeouts and 100 walks while allowing opponents to hit .271.