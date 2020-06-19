The 52nd annual Mississippi Valley Open tennis tournament has rallied from match point and is planning for a new set.
Organizers announced this week that Dubuque’s annual tennis extravaganza will be held this summer, with a handful of changes and guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The juniors tournament is scheduled for July 13-14, with the adults taking court July 17-19.
“We just wanted to play tennis this summer,” said MVO sixth-year tournament director Dishon Deering. “Many tournaments around Eastern Iowa are shutting down. Tournaments in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, they closed down. We wanted to make sure to hold ours and give the tennis community in Eastern Iowa the opportunity to play.”
Deering and his fellow organizers are well aware that holding the MVO — while other tournaments in the state cancel — could not only draw more competitors, but also a close eye to make sure it’s being run safely.
“From my perspective, I’ve heard from many players and parents pleading with me to keep the tournament,” Deering said. “I’ve heard from those in different cities across the state that are distraught and want to play tennis. Being able to hold the tradition of the MVO during these pressing times, that really shows what this tournament means to the tennis community across the state of Iowa.”
This year’s home of the tournament will be at Dubuque Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center, as the longtime host of the event, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, is renovating its courts in July. The courts at Hempstead and Senior High Schools will also be used, and if needed, Western Dubuque’s.
The biggest changes come at the junior level, as that tournament will be limited to Iowa players only and there will be no doubles competition at any level.
For the adults, all players are welcome but the prize money will change to $500 for the men’s and women’s singles open champs, with runners-up getting $250. Men’s, women’s and mixed open doubles champs get $200 per team and runners-up take home $100 per unit.
There will be no t-shirts, no Saturday evening cookout and no shaking hands at the net in the 52nd edition of the MVO. There will, however, be plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing.
“We are offering every option to our participants to be as safe and healthy as possible,” Deering said. “We are advising a limited amount of spectators as well, and trusting our participants and their families to do their part to be safe.”