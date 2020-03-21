A pair of Loras College women’s basketball standouts earned honorable mention All-American accolades from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.
Marissa Schroeder, a junior from Bellevue Marquette, and Macenzie Kraemer, a senior from Spring Green, Wis., helped the Duhawks reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III national tournament during a 25-4 season. Loras tied the school record for wins in a regular season and captured itsfirst two NCAA Tournament victories. Schroeder and Kraemer both received first-team all-American Rivers Conference accolades, as well as second-team all-West Region by D3hoops.com.
Schroeder surpassed 1,000 career points during her junior season while averaging 15.3 points per game and scoring a total of 412 points this season. She led the team with 192 rebounds and 25 blocks. Schroeder finished the year shooting .787 percent from the line and .488 percent from the floor.
Kraemer enjoyed a standout senior campaign for the Duhawks, leading the team with 430 points, 92 steals, 94 assists, and a team-high 52 3-pointers. She went 100-for-115 from the free-throw line, compiling a .870 shooting percentage. The guard scored a career-high 30 points twice this season.
Local wrestlers named NWCA Academic All-American — The University of Dubuque’s Luke Radeke, a 149-pound from Vinton, Iowa, earned a spot on the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s academic all-American team. Radeke was an academic all-A-R-C selection who finished with an 18-5 record, including a win over a former NCAA Champion Brock Rathburn, of Wartburg.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed 165-pounder Devan Vandenbush, 125-pounder Isaac Wiegel, 285-pounder Lucius Rinehart, 133-pounder Luke Pradel and 165-pounder Nathan Wynsma on the academic all-American team.
Wartburg College’s Joe Pins, a former Dubuque Hempstead prep who wrestled at 133, also made the squad.
Patron featured on SportsCenter —Loras senior wrestler Guy Patron Jr. was featured on ESPN SportsCenter on Thursday night. Anchor Scott VanPelt has been featuring high school and college seniors who saw their careers end prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic. Patron was one of the favorites to win an NCAA Division III wrestling championship last weekend.
Bryant to Wartburg — Western Dubuque senior Ben Bryant will continue his football and baseball careers at Wartburg College in the fall. Bryant ran 135 times for 950 yards and 15 touchdowns in helping the Bobcats finish 13-0 and win the Iowa Class 3A state football title this fall. An outfielder and second baseman, he has been a two-year starter for the Bobcats baseball team that has made back-to-back state tournaments.
Olson picks Parkside — Brady Olson, a 6-foot point guard who helped Cuba City to an undefeated season, will continue his basketball career at NCAA Division II UW-Parkside in the fall.
Vaske earns accolades — Kirkwood Community College’s Joel Vaske, a former Dyersville Beckman standout, earned the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s athlete of the week award. Vaske led the ICCAC in batting average at .528 and on-base percentage at .667 during the abbreviated season. Vaske also had 19 RBIs and four home runs.