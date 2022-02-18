The Bellevue and Cascade girls basketball teams will meet next week with it all on the line.
Behind Class 2A Region 5 semifinal victories on Friday, the Comets and Cougars will square off next Wednesday night at Dubuque Senior’s Nora Gymnasium in the regional final for the right to go to the state tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bellevue pulled off a road upset at 2A No. 7-ranked Jesup, 51-43. The Comets led by five at halftime and used a stellar defensive effort to maintain a second-half advantage.
In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 10 Cascade took down No. 9 Grundy Center on the road, 47-33. The Cougars led by just two points at the half, but pulled away in second half to reach Wednesday’s final.
Stockton 45, Lena-Winslow 40 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas and Kenze Haas netted 15 points apiece, and Kassadie Sullivan added 12 to lead the Blackhawks past Lena-Winslow in a Class 1A regional final. Stockton will meet Pecatonica Tuesday night at Forreston, Ill., in a sectional semifinal contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 58 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Cody Houtakker scored a game-high 20 points, while Ian Hinderman and Max Lucey contributed 16 each as Cuba City (21-2) handled Riverdale.
River Ridge 76, Benton 58 — At Benton, Wis.: David Nies scored a game-high 24, Jon Adrian added 16, and the Timberwolves breezed past the Zephyrs. Rex Blaine notched 23 points for Benton in defeat.
Dodgeville 59, Platteville 45 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Dodgers downed the Hillmen (11-10) in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
Lancaster 65, Richland Center 61 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (8-15) edged Richland Center in an SWC contest.
Mineral Point 69, Boscobel 41 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Owen Ward had 12 points and Joah Filardo 10 to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Pointers (21-2). Brady Smith led the Bulldogs (3-17) with 14 points and Ben Bohringer added 11.
Darlington 61, Fennimore 45 —At Fennimore, Wis.: Hunter Hardyman and Easton Evenstad led all scorers with 17 points apiece, Will Murray added 12, and Robert Fitzsimmons 10 in a balanced attack for the Redbirds. Mason Adkins and Brady Larson eached netted 13 points to lead Fennimore.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Marshall, Mo.: Michael Jenkins floored eight kills and had six digs, but the Pride fell in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-La Crosse 57, UW-Platteville 44 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Pioneers saw their season come to an end at 10-15 with a first-round loss in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Sarah Mueller led UW-P with 14 points, but the rest of the offense struggled.