Maquoketa will hit the road for its postseason opener on Thursday, but reigning Class 4A champion Western Dubuque will have to wait until Saturday.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Class 4A, with statistics taken from Bound on Tuesday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 4A REGION 8
Thursday’s quarterfinals — Clinton at DeWitt Central; Maquoketa at Decorah
Saturday’s semifinals — Clinton/DeWitt winner at No. 8 North Scott; Maquoketa/Decorah winner at No. 10 Western Dubuque
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest-ranked team
Maquoketa leaders — Kalyn Hackman (.425, 25 runs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs); Malisha Robert (.393, 16 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Tenley Cavanagh (.390, 31 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs); Jenna Wiebenga (.380, 16 runs, 10 doubles, 3 home runs, 39 RBIs; 9-6, 3.02 ERA, 102 innings, 73 strikeouts, 18 walks); Kasedi Frazier (.379, 33 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs, 17 stolen bases); Clare Hackman (.354, 11 runs, 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs); Laney Hafner (.353, 23 runs, 6 doubles, 14 RBIs); Carley Cavanagh (.326, 6 runs, 13 RBIs; 10-7, 3.37 ERA, 118 1/3 innings, 123 strikeouts, 47 walks)
Western Dubuque leaders — Brynn Walters (.417, 32 runs, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs, 16 stolen bases); Morgan Hosch (.413, 4 runs, 1 double, 11 RBIs; 8-3, 3.90 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 46 strikeouts, 12 walks); Kaitlyn Thole (.373, 12 runs, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs); Maddie Harris (.361, 30 runs, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 26 RBIs); Erica Ernzen (.333, 24 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBIs); Kiya Steger (.333, 21 runs, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 36 RBIs; 6-4, 2 saves, 2.23 ERA, 75 1/3 innings, 73 strikeouts, 26 walks); Hannah Hoefer (.292, 23 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs); Hailey Wulfekuhle (.234, 11 runs, 2 doubles, 18 RBIs); Meredith Hoerner (8-9, 4.55 ERA, 107 2/3 innings, 131 strikeouts, 65 walks)
Outlook — Western Dubuque (22-16) is trying to return to the state tournament after a dominant run to the state title last year, but the Bobcats are a different team this year. Instead of relying on a dominant ace in the pitching circle, Western Dubuque has won with a potent offense that averages nearly 6 runs per game and is batting .307 as a team. The Bobcats have won four of their final six games entering the postseason and had a nine-game winning streak in June that included a win over Class 5A power Linn-Mar. Maquoketa (22-16) has won three of its final four games entering the postseason, including a 5-3 win over 3A No. 6-ranked Northeast. Maquoketa and Decorah have not met in recent seasons. The Cardinals did not play Western Dubuque or North Scott, but swept Clinton and won two of three against DeWitt.
