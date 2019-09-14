CASCADE, Iowa — Much maligned through the first two weeks of the season, the Cascade Cougars’ offense was simply lights out Friday.
Colby Homes ran for 126 yards and Jackson McAleer passed for 142 yards as Cascade picked up its first win of the season, topping Maquoketa Valley, 27-16, in non-district prep football at James O’Meara Field.
With just over five minutes left in the game, one of the light towers went dark, causing a short delay. It was practically the only thing that slowed down the Cougars (1-2) all night.
After trading punts on the opening possessions, Cascade cracked the scoreboard first. Holmes slid into the end zone on a 2-yard scoring run with 4:45 left in the opening quarter.
Holmes accounted for 31 yards on the drive, including a no-doubt conversion on fourth-and-4 from the Wildcat 13-yard line one play before his touchdown.
The touchdown drive nearly stalled when McAleer was intercepted by his counterpart Parker Sternhagen. But MV, which dropped to 0-3 on the year, was called for a late hit on McAleer giving the Cougars new life in the red zone.
Sternhagen was not as fortunate. With just over two minutes left in the first, Sternhagen scrambled and was intercepted by Cael McDermott.
Cascade couldn’t capitalize on that turnover, but took advantage of a second Wildcat miscue early in the second quarter to add to its lead.
AJ Ambundo muffed a McAleer punt near midfield and Cascade’s Alex Aitchison was there to fall on the fumble.
McAleer floated a beauty of a pass to Aitchison for 31 yards on the Cougars’ ensuing play. Then Holmes added another TD run — a 23-yarder — virtually untouched up the middle of the field and the Cougars led, 13-0.
A pair of sophomores added a spark for the Cougar offense. Tanner Simon had consecutive first downs — one a run, and the other a pass from McAleer. When McAleer left with an arm injury, sophomore Justin Roling swung a pass to Simon, who took it in through traffic for a 24-yard score.
McAleer returned and made MV pay for a short punt. McAleer completed two passes including a 13-yarder to Carter Green to put Cascade up, 27-0, with 3:19 left in the third.
“(McAleer) never played quarterback before this year,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “We thrust him into this position. He’s been working hard and he’s got a lot of tools. Each week he keeps getting better. He’s listening and he’s very coachable.”
The Wildcats made rare trips into Cascade’s end of the field. Sternhagen broke loose for a 54-yard run in the third, but the fifth Cascade sack of the night derailed that drive.
But Sternhagen put the Wildcats on the board with a pair of scores in the fourth. He tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Trent Koopman, who’d gotten behind the Cascade defense, in the end zone. The pair also hooked up on a 26-yard score with under one minute left in the game.
“Defensively we’ve been good all year,” Frake said. “I’m real happy with how they played tonight. We let some backups in there at the end. If not, maybe we get a shutout.”