A capsule look at the Wisconsin girls high school basketball season:
swc
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Paula Shedivy
Last season — 20-2, 9-1 SWC
Returning starters —Macey Banasik (5-5, Jr., G), Ella Hager (5-6, Jr., G), Makenzie Knapp (5-9, Jr., F), Lily Krahn (5-9, Soph., G)
Outlook — The Blackhawks return four of their starters from last season’s SWC champion team, but will have to replace 6-foot-2 Minnesota State Moorhead recruit Gabby Ritchie, who averaged 10.7 points per game last season. Sophomore Lily Krahn is coming off a breakout freshman season, averaging 14.6 points per game to lead the team. She will be joined by junior guard Macey Banasik, who averaged 11 points per game last season. If the Blackhawks can fill the void left by Ritchie, expect them to once again compete for the conference crown.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Mike Foley
Last season — 20-5, 8-2 SWC
Key returning players — Sami Martin (6-2, Sr., F), Josie Nies (5-7, Sr., G), Izzy Carroll (5-10, Sr., G/F), Becca Hoyer (5-8, Sr., G/F), Courtney Budden (5-7, Sr., G), Allison Cooley (6-0, Sr., PF)
Outlook — After reaching the Division 3 sectional final last season, the Hillmen have all the tools to make another deep postseason run. With all of their offense returning — including conference player of the year and Bradley University recruit Sami Martin — the Hillmen should be the favorite to reclaim the SWC title after placing second behind Prairie du Chien last season. Martin averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a junior and will be joined by fellow seniors Josie Nies (11.9 ppg), Becca Hoyer (11.7 ppg), Izzy Carroll (8.8 ppg) and Courtney Budden.
LANCASTER
Coach — Mark Uppena
Last season — 15-8, 5-5 SWC
Key returning players — Brooklyn Connelly (5-6, Sr., G), Morgan DeBuhr (5-9, Sr., C/F), Kiley Kelly (5-6, Jr., G), Bridee Burks (Soph., G), Sophie Uppena (Soph., F)
Outlook — The Arrows lost their top two scorers to graduation, but return junior Kiley Kelly, who averaged nine points per game last season. First-year head coach Mark Uppena also returns starters Morgan DeBuhr and Brooklyn Connelly. Uppena said ball-handling and team shooting pose early season concerns.
six rivers
BELMONT
Coach — Kaleen McGettigan
Last season — 2-20, 0-10 Six Rivers West conference
Key returning players — Kylie Crapp (Soph., G), Ashley Freeman (Soph, F), Ashley Knebel (Sr., G), Peyton Johnson (Jr., G)
Outlook — After earning just two wins one season ago, the Braves started the 2019-20 season with a 51-47 win over Southwestern. Belmont returns its leading scorer, Ashley Freeman, but will need a strong supporting cast to develop in order for the Braves to move up in the Six Rivers West rankings. A talented freshman class could add some depth to the roster.
BENTON
Coach — Mitch Brant
Last season — 5-16, 3-7 Six Rivers West conference
Key returning letter winners — Olivia Haffele (Jr.), Kailie Mootz-Redfearn (Jr.)
Outlook — Mitch Brant takes over as head coach following a one-year stint by John Klein. The Zephyrs will have some work to do with the loss of the majority of their offense and just one senior on this year’s roster. Sophomore Hannah Reints and freshmen Zoe Stluka and Jocelyn Cummins will be looked to for early contributions in what will be a rebuilding year for the Zephyrs. “We may not be the most talented or experienced team, but we work hard every night in practice,” Brant said. “We have a group of girls that want to get better and are willing to put the work in.”
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Brad Bierman
Last season — 14-9, 7-3 Six Rivers West conference (as Potosi)
Returning starters — Lilly Post (6-0, Jr., W), Justice Udelhofen (5-9,Sr., G), Anna Kartman (5-11, Jr., P), Lydia Reynolds (5-8, Sr., W)
Outlook — The Chieftains will return good size, depth and experience as they work towards a conference title. One concern will be a lack of perimeter scoring, as the team lost leading scorer Amber Udelhoven (13 ppg) to graduation. Lilly Post is back as a threat in the post after averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Anna Kartman will also be a key contributor after nearly averaging a double-double per game.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Caron Townsend
Last season — 21-3, 10-0 Six Rivers West conference
Key returning players— Skylar White (5-8, Sr., G), Faith Schier (5-3, Sr., G), McKenzie Graf (5-7, Sr., G), Bayli Mason (5-6, Sr., P), Chloe Stagman (Sr., G/F), Rylee Zinkle (Sr., G), Ruby Breuer (Jr., C), Glenna Marshall (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Timberwolves advanced to the sectional semifinal last season before falling to state champion Black Hawk, and return four of their five starters from that team. However, big shoes have been left to fill with the loss of Taylor Langmeier (17 ppg) to graduation. Leading the Wolves will be all-state and 1,000 point scorer Skylar White, who averaged 18.8 points per game as the conference player of the year. She will be joined by McKenzie Graf (7 ppg), Faith Schier and Bayli Mason.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Nathan Russell
Last season — 13-10, 7-3 Six Rivers West conference
Returning starters — Layla Alt (5-7, Jr., G), Calli Jerry (5-4, Sr., G), Kayla Klotz (6-0, Jr., F), Madison Russell (5-5 Jr., G), Anna Wiegel (5-8, Jr., G)
Outlook — The Miners return the nucleus of a very experienced varsity level team. Leading scorer Layla Alt (13.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg) will be joined once again by fellow juniors Anna Weigel (7.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Kayla Klotz (6.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), and Madison Russell (6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg), as well as senior Calli Jerry (6 ppg). The Miners will have solid depth with senior Reva Spillane and additional members of a talented junior class adding valuable minutes for a team that should be a contender for the conference title.
swal
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Jason Hill
Last season — 7-16, 3-11 SWAL conference
Key returning players — Treena Knowles (5-11, Sr., F), Rebecca Yahn (5-3, Sr., G), Shawna Newton (5-11, Sr., F)
Outlook — The Bulldogs return leading scorer and all-conference forward Treena Knowles (12.8 ppg) as part of a senior class that has valuable playing experience. The Bulldogs will have to find some additional playmakers as they compete in an always tough SWAL conference.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Brad Lutes
Last season — 15-8, 10-4 SWAL conference
Key returning players — Kiera Holzemer (5-7, Sr., F), Sophia Sander (5-7, Sr., F), Jenna Droessler (5-4, Sr., G), Parker Kopp (5-7, Sr., G), Madison Calvert (5-6, Sr., G), McKenzie Calvert (5-6, Sr., G), Teagan Graber (5-4, Sr., G), Nicole Biba (5-6, Sr., F)
Outlook — After a third place finish in the SWAL last season, the Cubans will look to battle for the top spot with a new head coach leading the way. Brad Lutes, who served as the Sun Prairie boys’ basketball assistant coach last season, takes the reins this season. His daughter, Bailey Lutes, also joins the Cubans after averaging 7.5 points per game for Sun Prairie as a sophomore. Cuba City will have solid depth with the return of eight letterwinners, including first-team all-conference forward Kiera Holzemer. Lutes notes that strengths of this year’s team are senior leadership and competitiveness, while a lack of size remains a concern.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Kelly Rose
Last season — 18-5, 12-2 SWAL conference
Key returning players — Marissa Gould (Sr., F), Allison Thompson (Sr., F), Brenna McDonald (Sr., G), Lizzie Schwartz (Sr., G), Maddie Crist (Sr., G), Aliyah Gould (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Redbirds will need to replace first-team all-conference players Kaylee Meyers and Kathleen Mathias, who were both major contributors on offense. Strengths of this year’s team include height, speed and competitiveness. Expect the offense to be led by Brenna McDonald, who averaged 6.5 points per game last season as a junior.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Kevin Everson
Last season — 7-17, 3-11 SWAL conference
Key returning players —Alexis Adkins (6-0, Sr., F), Brynlee Nelson (5-7, Jr., G), Claire Faulkner (5-4, Jr., G), Mariah Kopp (5-9, Sr., F), Drehya Dresen (5-2, Jr., G)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return three starters from last season and five players who saw significant playing time. Leading the offense will be junior Brynlee Nelson, who averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore. Everson said this is a very athletic group that should be able to run a fast-tempo game. Depth remains a concern, with little experience outside of the five who saw time last season.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Dan Liddicoat
Last season — 8-16, 3-11 SWAL conference
Key returning players — Olivia Liddicoat (5-7, Sr., G), Annie Spurley (5-8, Sr., F), Kylie Cutts (5-5, Sr., G), Logan Hubbard (5-5, Jr., G), Grace Vivian (5-6, Jr., G), Taylor Runde (5-7, Jr., F), Lauren Linscheid (5-6, Sr., F)
Outlook — With the nucleus of its scoring attack back, the Panthers are looking to move into the top tier of the SWAL. First-team all-SWAL Olivia Liddicoat is back after averaging 16.8 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game. She will be joined by honorable mention guard Logan Hubbard (14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and four-year varsity forward Annie Spurley (9.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg). “We have key players returning and good senior leadership that should help develop our younger players into being a team,” coach Dan Liddicoat said. “This team is driven to finish in the upper half of the conference and be on our home court for the playoffs.”
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Michael Keyes
Last season — 21-4, 13-1 SWAL conference
Returning letterwinners — Nicole Johnson (6-2, Sr.), Macy Aschliman (Jr.), Mallory Lindsey (Soph.), Ella Chambers (Soph.), Maggie Schubert (Sr.)
Outlook — After losing three starters to graduation — including SWAL Player of the Year and leading scorer McKenna Reichling — the defending conference champs will have some big shoes to fill. Leading the way for the Pointers will be 6-foot-2 Nicole Johnson, who averaged 11.6 points per game during her junior season. First-year head coach Michael Keyes will have an experienced supporting cast, including returning starter Macy Aschliman as well as senior Maggie Schubert and sophomores Mallory Lindsey and Ella Chambers as the Pointers should once again challenge for the league title.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Aaron Kaiser
Last season — 9-12, 5-8 SWAL conference
Key returning players — Abby Budden (6-2, Sr., C), Erin Reiff (5-7, Sr., G), Cassie Freiburger (5-6, Sr., G), Haley Wright (5-5, Sr., G)
Outlook — The Wildcats lost three of their four top scorers to graduation, but return all-conference center Abby Budden (13.8 ppg, 11.9 rpg), as well as letter winners Erin Reiff, Cassie Freiburger and Haley Wright. Expect some younger players to step in to some new roles early on. The Wildcats’ success will once again depend on how quickly team chemistry can form.