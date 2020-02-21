DES MOINES — West Delaware’s Carson Petlon and Maquoketa’s Taven Rich seem destined for a fifth meeting this season.
This one would have a little more on the line, though.
Rich, ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds, and Petlon, ranked third, both won by fall in their first-round matches at the Iowa Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
If both wrestlers win their first match on Friday, they would meet later in the day for a trip to Saturday’s championship match.
“I’m definitely feeling confident,” said Rich, who is ranked second — one spot ahead of Petlon. “The first time he just gassed me out. I’m ready to come back for three rounds again.”
Rich has won the last three meetings between the two — all in the last three weekends — after Petlon won their first matchup on Jan. 9.
Petlon’s 5-2 decision still stands as Rich’s only loss of the season. Petlon’s only defeats have come at the hands of Rich.
Both heavyweights left little doubt in their openers. Petlon won by fall over Chariton’s Nicholas Wood in 2 minutes and 35 seconds; Rich pinned Crestwood’s Wyatt Scheidel in 3:14.
“I loved everything about it. I’m really happy to be back out there,” said Rich, a standout football player who will play at Iowa Western Community College. “This year I’m just trying to have a whole lot of fun.”
Rich is joined in the quarterfinals by Cardinals teammate Abraham Michel (170), a two-time qualifier seeking his first state medal. Michel, ranked fourth, will face sixth-ranked Blake Liebe, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, in the quarterfinals.
Michel won a 3-0 decision over Gilbert’s Aiden Carr in the first round.
“That gives me a little more confidence going through, especially already being here once,” Michel said. “Last year I just came to do as much damage as I could. This year I feel like I have a shot at winning it.”
West Delaware went 7-5 in the opening round, advancing ninth-ranked Blake Engel (120), No. 5 Cael Meyer (160), No. 1 Jared Voss (170), No., 3 Jack Neuhaus (182), No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Petlon into the quarterfinals.
The Hawks’ Logan Peyton (138) and Jadyn Peyton (145) rebounded from first-round losses to advance to the second day. Carson Less (106), Evan Woods (126) and Kyle Cole (152) lost twice and were eliminated.
Voelker drew perhaps the toughest first-round matchup for a No. 1 seed in fourth-ranked Sam Chapman of Creston/Orient-Macksburg. Voelker earned a 3-1 victory and will face Cole Lewis in the quarterfinals.
“I’ve got to start wrestling a lot better than that,” Voelker said. “That’s not going to win state championship matches, but it’s good to get it out of the way and I’m going to start scoring a lot more points tomorrow.”