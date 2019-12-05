Erik Portillo stayed on the ice well after the Dubuque Fighting Saints wrapped up practice Wednesday afternoon, despite receiving one of the biggest honors of his career earlier in the day.
The 6-foot-6, 224-pound goaltender accepted an invitation to represent his native Sweden in the prestigious World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic later this month. The tournament includes the top players in the world under the age of 20.
Instead of celebrating, Portillo decided to stay after practice to fine-tune his game with Saints goaltending coach Peter Samargia and Buffalo Sabres goalie development coach Seamus Kotyk.
“It’s such an honor to be selected, and I’m really excited about the opportunity,” said Portillo, a University of Michigan recruit selected by Buffalo in the third round of the NHL Draft this summer. “Sweden has so many good goaltenders, including a lot of guys who just as easily could have made this team. I’m going to have to battle as hard as I can and do my best.
“I never would have been able to get this opportunity without the help I’ve gotten here in Dubuque, from (general manager) Kalle (Larsson) to the coaching staff to all the good guys around me. It definitely helps a lot that we’ve had such a great start to the season here.”
The Saints (14-3-1) own the top winning percentage in the United States Hockey League at .806, and Portillo has played a significant role in that success. He shares the USHL lead with 10 wins and ranks third with a 2.13 goals against average and fifth with a .910 save percentage.
Portillo, 19, starred for the Frolunda Indians in his native Sweden last season and decided to play in North America this season to adjust to the smaller ice surfaces and the culture before heading to Michigan in the fall. European teams play on Olympic ice surfaces (200 feet by 100 feet), while most North American surfaces measure 200 by 85.
“The speed of the game is the biggest difference,” Samargia said. “On the smaller ice surface, everything happens so much quicker and you have to react even quicker as a goaltender. But he’s made a real smooth transition in the short time he’s been here.
“It’s a huge honor for the Fighting Saints organization, just as it’s obviously cool for Erik to represent his country on an international stage. It’s kind of neat for me personally to be part of the process, but he’s earned this opportunity because he put in all the work.”
Portillo came to Dubuque this fall with a hungry and humble attitude, not to mention a willingness to work at his craft.
“There are a lot of small adjustments that are important when you make the transition from the big rink to the smaller rink, and I feel like I’m getting better every day,” Portillo said. “It’s a much faster pace and you have to be ready all the time. Those are the things I’ve been working on the most.”
Larsson expects Portillo to become an even bigger difference maker in the second half of the USHL season.
“His transition to the smaller ice surface has been really smooth, but, to be honest, I don’t think he’s even hit his stride yet,” Larsson said. “He’s going to be even better after Christmas and play at a top level all the time.”
Portillo will become the first Saints player to compete in the World Junior Championships since Edmonton Oilers prospect William Lagesson played for Sweden in 2015-16. In the coming days, Team Finland is expected to name Matias Maccelli to its roster for the tournament.
Maccelli, who led the Saints in scoring last season before being drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the NHL Draft, leads all rookie scorers in Finland’s top professional league, Liiga. He has eight goals and 22 points in 22 games for Ilves.
“It’s awesome that players of that caliber consider Dubuque to be a destination to continue their development,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s a testament to them that they’re willing to move across an ocean and put themselves in uncomfortable positions, then find the kind of success that gets rewarded by their national teams. Those are the kind of players you want to be around.”
Portillo will be one of three NHL draft picks competing for time in net for Team Sweden. Detroit selected Jesper Eliasson in the third round of the 2018 draft, and Tampa Bay took Hugo Alnefelt in the third round this summer.
Portillo will likely miss five games while representing Team Sweden in the Czech Republic. The Saints plan to promote affiliates list goaltender Hobie Hedquist to serve as a back-up to Aidan McCarthy.