Owen Huehnergarth’s baseball knowledge goes way beyond his years.
The sophomore for Dyersville Beckman is in his first season as the team’s starting catcher, and is leading the team’s offense with a whopping 24 RBIs, which ranks him eighth in the state, regardless of class. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is hitting .315 with 17 hits, four doubles, three triples and one home run.
“Owen got to see some varsity time last year, and he was able to watch and learn a lot from last year’s seniors,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “He jumped right in and has absolutely no fears. He acts like he’s been there before.”
Huehnergarth, who is also a member of the football, soccer and wrestling teams for the Trailblazers, said he enjoys baseball the most.
“It’s definitely my best sport, and I have pretty much grown up with a bat and ball in my hands,” Huehnergarth said. “My dad (Adam) played baseball for UNI, and he’s taught me so much about the game. It’s a great passion of both of ours.”
Huehnergarth was dedicated to improve on his offensive production after a somewhat disappointing showing last season.
“I didn’t get a lot of at-bats last year, and when I did I struck out a lot,” he said. “I put in the time working on my swing, and I feel like I have become much better at putting the ball in play.”
Added Martin: “Owen has a lot of power and has become a very good two-strike hitter for us. He has plenty of power and he uses it well.”
Although he is involved in other sports, Huehnergarth still finds the time to play baseball during the offseason.
“There are times when he would get done with a football game Friday night and then leave for a weekend baseball tournament,” Martin said. “He puts in the time, and it’s exciting to know he’s going to be around for a couple more years. There’s a lot of potential there.”
Martin was slightly hesitant about letting Huehnergarth call pitches in his first season as starting catcher, but it didn’t take long for the coaches to hand over the reins.
“He understands the game and we were very happy with how he handled it,” Martin said.
Huehnergarth said having control of the infield is one of the main reasons he enjoys the catcher position.
“Every pitch goes through me, and I can see the entire field for every play,” he said. “I love it.”