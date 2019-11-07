For the fourth year in a row, Dubuque Wahlert swimmer Tori Michel has qualified for four events at the Iowa state swim meet.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week earned Clinton Regional titles in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.94 and in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.94. She also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke with a second-place finish and with the third-place 200 medley relay.
“Everything really came together at the right time for Tori,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “She wasn’t overly happy with how her senior season had been going, but she kept working hard and focusing on swimming her best at the end of the season. She definitely has a lot left in her for the state meet.”
At last year’s state meet, Michel placed ninth in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, 11th in the 100 backstroke and 14th in the 100 butterfly.
“This season has really been a rollercoaster for me,” Michel said. “I felt like things weren’t going as perfectly as they should for my senior year, but I realized I just needed to stop and soak it all in because there aren’t anymore re-do’s after this season. I had to give it everything I had to make this the best season I could have, and I feel like things really started going much better for me after that.”
Michel has battled a lagging shoulder injury for the majority of her high school career.
“It’s something that I’ve just had to work through,” she said. “I decided that I wasn’t going to let it define me, and it just pushes me to work even harder.”
The Bellevue Marquette student has spent an hour on the road nearly every day during the swim season for the past four years driving to and from Loras College’s San Jose Pool, where Wahlert practices.
“I think people forget how much time I spend commuting, so when people recognize it, it’s a nice feeling,” Michel said. “I spend a lot of time away from my school, and a lot of money on gas, but it’s been worth it. Both schools have been very supportive throughout my career, and I am very appreciative of that.”
Michel, who helped Marquette reach the state basketball tournament last season, is a four-time TH Athlete of the Week award winner and holds records in six different swimming events at Dubuque Wahlert.
“She is definitely one of those swimmers who doesn’t come along often,” Snyder said. “I’m very proud of how hard she has worked, and that she believed her hard work would pay off in the end. She has been a huge part of our team over the past four years.”
Added Michel: “I’m really happy with how this season has turned out. I really want to thank my coaches, Emily (Snyder) and Doug (Colin), as well as Mike Zweifel at Building Better Athletes, and lastly, my parents for all of their support over the years.”