Brock Booth and Justin Potts combined on a four-hitter, and Dubuque Hempstead pounded out 15 hits in a 9-3 victory over Davenport West on Wednesday in Davenport, Iowa:
Booth struck out three, walked two and allowed three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings for the Mustangs. Potts threw the final 3 2/3 innings to earn the save, striking out four, walking three and allowing just one hit.
Potts added three hits, including a triple, at the plate. Booth had a double among his three hits.
Nolan Schroeder drove in three run and Jonny Muehring drove in two.
North Linn 14-9, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-2 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx (24-2) rolled past the Vikings to sweep a pair of Tri-Rivers Conference games.
(Tuesday’s games)
West Delaware 7, CAM 0 — At Des Moines: The Hawks, who are receiving votes in the Iowa Class 3A poll, improved to 21-9 with the win at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs. Class 1A No. 10 CAM fell to 15-2.
Davenport Assumption 7, Dyersville Beckman 6 — At Davenport, Iowa: Logan Burchard, Nate Offerman, Luke Sigwarth and Luke Scheiltz all doubled, and Burchard and Offerman drove in runs for the Class 2A No. 5 Trailblazers, who fell to 17-10.
Clayton Ridge 4, Turkey Valley 3 — At Jackson Junction, Iowa: Caleb Helle and Kylar Millard had two hits apiece and Max Nuehring allowed two hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings to lead Clayton Ridge (5-17).
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Falls 5-0, Dubuque Senior 3-10 — At Wiegand Field: Lacey King homered for the third time in two days and drove in three runs in the second game as the Rams split with the Tigers. Josie Potts went a combined 4-for-5 for Senior, and Jolee Strohmeyer drove in two runs in the first game.
Northeast Goose Lake 13, Bellevue 1 (5 innings) — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Rebels used a seven-run fifth inning to send the Comets to their sixth straight loss.
North Linn 2, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx clipped the Vikings in the first game of a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.
(Tuesday’s games)
Dubuque Hempstead 8-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Peyton Paulsen struck out eight in a one-hitter, and Mady Pint, Lydia Ettema and Lauren Hefel drove in two runs apiece as the Mustangs won the first game of a split with the Cougars. Jadyn Glad had two of Hempstead’s three hits in the second game.
Western Dubuque 15-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brynn Walters homered and drove in four runs, Maddie Harris had three RBIs without a hit, and Kaitlyn Thole added three hits and four RBIs in the Bobcats’ five-inning victory over the Warriors in the first game. Thole, Carson Koerperich and Morgan Hosch drove in four runs apiece in the four-inning second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.