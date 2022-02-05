Prior to Friday night, Dubuque Wahlert’s last three contests were decided by five points or less.
They were searching for that statement victory. And with it came a city championship.
The Golden Eagles used a balanced scoring attack and fierce defensive effort to pull away from rival Dubuque Senior in the second half and secure a 59-40 win at Wahlert High School.
“Each game is preparing us for something bigger, but to finally have a relaxing lead in the second half was something we needed,” Wahlert senior guard Carson Cummer said.
With a combined 5-1 season record against Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, and Western Dubuque, the Golden Eagles claimed the outright city championship.
Ben Freed, Carson Cummer and Seamus Crahan had 12 points each, Duke Faley netted 11 and Nolan Berendes added 10 as five Golden Eagles reached double figures.
Hayden Jacobsmeier led Senior with nine points.
“It feels great to really show everyone that we are serious and a really good team,” Cummer said. “It does feel really good to get this city championship, but still, the ultimate goal is the state championship.”
The teams traded baskets early before Wahlert created some separation with a 6-2 run. Cummer knocked down two 3-pointers to give the Golden Eagles a 15-8 advantage, but Senior closed the opening quarter with five straight points, capped off by a Devonta Jackson and-1.
With each team clamping down in the post, interior buckets were hard to come by on either side. Wahlert utilized four 3-pointers to maintain a lead until Senior’s Jacob Williams’ drive knotted the score at 19-19 with 5:34 remaining in the half.
“It was a typical city game to start,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “We both know each other so well, sometimes offenses can look a little out of whack at first. I thought we got more comfortable as the game went on and started knocking down shots.”
But the Eagles responded with a 9-2 run. Nolan Berendes hit a triple, Ben Freed drove to the basket, and Crahan gave his team a 28-21 lead at the break with an emphatic steal and dunk.
The teams were never separated by more than seven points in the first half, but Wahlert created some distance early in the third with a 9-0 scoring run. Crahan netted four points, and Berendes knocked down a trey to spark that rally.
“Coming into halftime, we knew if we could come out of the gate hot, we could put this game away early,” Cummer said. “That’s what we did and we never let them inch back.”
The Golden Eagles defense also clamped down, refusing to let the Rams get into any type of rhythm offensively, holding Senior to just eight third-quarter points.
Trailing by 15 entering the fourth, Senior was forced to be extra-aggressive defensively in an attempt to create turnovers. The Golden Eagles used this to their advantage, however, sinking a remarkable 15 of 16 from the charity stripe, as all their fourth-quarter points came at the line.
“We know that Senior can be so disruptive defensively in what they are trying to do,” English said. “If they were gonna come out and play physical and put us in that bonus, we were content with it. We’re pretty confident we can make free throws down the stretch after being in a ton of close games.”