BELLEVUE, Iowa – Mariah Hueneke only had one thought racing through her mind.
“Hopefully that I wouldn’t miss it,” Bellevue’s junior guard said.
She didn’t.
Hueneke received the ball from Kalesia DeShaw on a perfectly executed press break, then scored inside the lane for the winning basket with 3.4 seconds remaining to lift the Comets in their season opener over Iowa Class 2A No. 13-ranked Cascade, 40-38, on Tuesday night at Bellevue High School.
Hueneke – who finished with four points – broke free on the left side of the basket, and went against the grain in making the winning shot.
“I shot it with my right hand so I wouldn’t miss it,” she said with a laugh. “It does feel good.”
Teresa Paulsen led a balanced attack from the Comets (1-0) with 11 points, as Kalesia DeShaw added nine points and Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored seven. The win marked Bellevue’s first over Cascade since Dec. 4, 2018, and just its fifth win over the Cougars (1-2) in their last 18 matchups.
“We wanted to come out with a blank slate,” Paulsen said. “In years past, Cascade’s been up there at the top. We wanted to come out with a tough mindset and the confidence that we know we have.”
In something almost no other team can say over the past decade, the Comets held off the rival Cougars despite committing 25 turnovers. However, it was Bellevue’s own fresh defensive approach that turned over the Cougars 19 times.
“Our defense was key,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “It’s a new hybrid defense that we’ve been working on and it really stalled them in the first half. We told them that we have to create turnovers. We’re going to turn the ball over because we’re inexperienced, so take chances.”
Paulsen scored a pair of buckets inside late in the second quarter that helped Bellevue to a 19-6 lead at halftime, holding Cascade to more turnovers (10) than points in the opening half with a defense always on the move.
“It started the day after last season ended,” Reeg said. “I knew we’d be underrated and flying under the radar, so I was looking for something different. We weren’t going to survive with what we were doing in the past. We’re quicker and playing all out looking for steals. We worked on it through the summer and they really like it. They’re always moving.”
As expected, Cascade made a run in the second half behind Alyssa Lux’s game-high 21 points. The sophomore guard sunk her second 3-pointer to pull the Cougars within 23-22, but Bellevue answered with Hueneke’s first bucket to make it 27-22 at the end of the frame.
“They have good shooters and we knew it was coming,” Reeg said. “We were supposed to identify them at all times, and we lagged off and I couldn’t believe it. Lux had a really good game. Just a lack of experience. I challenged them and we got back at it with some key buckets.”
Julia Penniston’s steal and layup pushed the Comets’ lead to 34-25 with 3:05 remaining, but the Cougars charged late with a 13-4 run to tie it. After consecutive triples by Lux, Hueneke was whistled for a travel in the press break that gave it right back to Cascade – and Lux hit another trey to tie the game at 38-38 with 13.1 seconds left.
“They needed to get their confidence back a little and take care of the ball,” Cascade interim coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “It’s a young team with not a lot of experienced kids yet. It’s going to come, but it’s going to be streaky and up-and-down right now. We’re just focusing on the good things, then the things we need to improve on from there.”
The Comets answered with their biggest play in the clutch, breaking the press to perfection and setting up Hueneke’s heroics.
“She was kind of down on herself, and a lot of the girls were,” Reeg said. “We’re better shooters than that. I told them to keep shooting it because they’re better shooters than that. But we got that big one at the end.”
Cascade had a final chance, but Ally Hoffman mishandled the inbounds pass and the Comets jumped on it for a thrilling open to their season.
“(Our resiliency) was huge,” Hueneke said. “We really wanted to win, so we just had to keep pushing and that really boosted our confidence. We played our best and left it out there.”