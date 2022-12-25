Tom Hoelscher always stood out, and he was always involved in something.
Especially when it came to building the sport of soccer in Dubuque.
He played on the original Dubuque Steamers adult team, began programs at Clarke College and Dubuque Senior, and also coached at Dubuque Wahlert. In recent years, he was a fixture officiating high school games in the city.
And now the soccer community is mourning the passing of one of the sport’s pioneers in the city. Hoelscher died last weekend at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.
“He was certainly a pioneer,” said Chuck Isenhart, who recounted Hoelscher’s involvement in soccer dating back to the inaugural season of the Dubuque Steamers.
Hoelscher was involved with AYSO and club soccer and then got into officiating prior to high school soccer starting in the early 1990s.
“He was engaged or involved throughout that time period,” Isenhart said.
One of Hoelscher’s legacies is the programs he built. He coached Clarke from its club days through its rise to a varsity sport. Senior can thank Hoelscher for getting its program going, too, and he led the Golden Eagles for a time after his kids began playing.
“He had high expectations for us as players, and to me what I remember is, he would coach us as a team and as individuals. I’ve never been able to mimic that,” said Scott Burgmeyer, who knew Hoelscher from the Steamers, then played for him at Clarke and, coincidentally, coached one of his sons in club soccer.
“He actually is why I went to Clarke, because of him and his coaching style,” Burgmeyer added. “I think about the people and the friends I met there just because of how much he cared about the players and the program and recruiting people in.”
Isenhart played on the original Steamers team with Hoelscher and was part of Hoelscher’s last assignment as an official, a 2021 game at Emmaus Bible College.
“He said at the time that it was probably going to be his last game, and so even before he passed we were feeling that hole,” Isenhart said.
Isenhart’s interactions with Hoelscher weren’t limited to just soccer. He was aware of Hoelscher’s prowess on the pickleball and tennis courts, the golf course and even the hockey rink.
He also knew there were times you wanted to avoid him at all costs.
“I always thought he was at his most ruthless when he played croquet. You’d find yourself up a steep hill if he was anywhere near you,” Isenhart said.
Unless you happen to meet an angel named Clarence, it’s hard to know how even the most wonderful life has impacted those around you.
It seems obvious that Hoelscher was one of those who left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.
“I don’t know that I can even say how much he will be missed,” Burgmeyer said. “I just think of all of those kids and players that he coached and touched. I don’t know how to answer that question. There are so many people that he touched.
“I think of it as, how many of those kids then grew up and loved the game because of what he taught them or how he encouraged them or led them, and then how many of them are now coaching or giving back? I think you just have this exponential impact.”
“We’re also going to miss him from a standpoint of, they just don’t make them like him anymore,” Isenhart said.
