The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday the cancellation of competition and championships for the fall sports seasons due to ongoing developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In conjunction with the WIAC announcement, UW-Platteville will not compete in conference or non-conference competitions for the 2020 fall season.
The eight-team league also includes UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.
The announcement impacts seven UW-Platteville fall programs -- men's and women's cross country, football, women's golf, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. Of those sports, only women's golf will play the WIAC season and championship in the spring, while the rest have been completely canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.
According to a press release from the WIAC, institutions will retain the autonomy to establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year. Any practice opportunities or competitions must be conducted in accordance with NCAA re-socialization guidelines in effect at that time, in addition to any mandated restrictions imposed by local, county or campus entities.
"Our staff will continue to enhance the student-athlete experience during each student-athlete's academic term at UW-Platteville," said UW-Platteville Director of Athletics Kristina Navarro in a released statement. "Each team's coaching staff is working very diligently to plan the fall practice schedule and head coaches will be reaching out to student-athletes in the near future to convey report dates and fall plans.
"I want to reassure our student-athletes, parents and supporters that Chancellor Shields and I are committed to the long term success of Pioneer Athletics and we will continue to invest in the development of our current student-athletes during challenging times all while keeping the safety and well-being of the entire UW-Platteville community in the forefront. We will also continue to invest in the personal and professional development of our staff and coaches."
Determinations regarding the winter sports seasons -- including the start date and the manner in which competition will be conducted -- will be determined at a later date, according to the release.