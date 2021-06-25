LA CROSSE, Wis. — Platteville junior Devin Digman comes from a family of throwers.
His older sister, Skye, was a state medalist in both the shot put and discus during her senior year, and is currently attending UW-La Crosse and is already a two-time All-American. Their first cousin, Alayna, is a senior at Platteville this year and also a state qualifier in the throwing events.
“It’s just something we have all liked to do, and we’ve enjoyed watching each other as well,” said Devin Digman, who took third place in the discus (150-10) at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet.
This was Devin’s first appearance as a competitor at the state meet.
“I’ve been here to watch Skye before, but it was nice to be on the other side of the fence this year,” Devin said. “I was able to PR in the disc, and I know there was some more left to give. I’m excited for next year already.”
Devin just missed the podium in the shot put, where he finished eighth.
Alayna Digman also finished eighth in the shot put and 10th in the discus, while Hillmen teammate Grace Stombaugh tied for seventh in the high jump at 5-0.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point was the only other local team with qualifiers from Division 2. Junior Blair Watters finished 10th in the 200 and teamed up with Kiera Halverson, Ashlie Baumgartner and Belle Watters for a 16th-place finish in the 4x200 relay. Blair and Belle Watters, Baumgartner and Emma Steffes took 15th in the 4x100, while Julia Thompson, Haylee Kearns, Emily Cody and Regan Schuette placed 13th in the 4x800.
On the boys’ side, Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Will Aurit finished 10th in the 1,600 in 4:29.21, and the 4x400 relay team of Aurit, Matthew Nordstrom, Charlie Keith and Owen McDonald just missed the podium with a seventh-place time of 3:30.27.