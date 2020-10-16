Platteville and Darlington both earned No. 1 seeds and first-round byes for the Wisconsin regional volleyball tournament, which begins next week.
In Division 2, Platteville will open tournament play at home on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 5 Prairie du Chien at No. 4 Westby. Thursday’s winners will play Saturday for the regional title and a berth in sectionals. On the bottom half of the bracket, Dodgeville drew the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 6 Viroqua at No. 3 Richland Center in the semis.
In Division 3, Darlington will open tournament play at home on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 5 Lancaster at No. 4 Iowa-Grant. Thursday’s winners will play Saturday for the regional title and a berth in sectionals. On the bottom half of the bracket, River Ridge drew the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 6 Boscobel at No. 3 Mineral Point in the semis.
Area schools will compete in two separate Division 4 regionals.
Shullsburg drew the No. 2 seed for its regional, received a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 6 Benton at No. 3 Monticello in Thursday’s semifinals. The winner of that match will face either No. 1 Black Hawk, No. 4 Pecatonica or No. 5 Argyle for the regional title.
Potosi drew the No. 2 seed for its regional, received a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 6 Wauzeka-Steuben at No. 3 Barneveld in Thursday’s semifinals. The winner of that match will face either No. 1 Highland, No. 4 Cassville or No. 5 Belmont for the regional title. Cassville hosts Belmont in Tuesday’s opener.
Cuba City, Fennimore and Southwestern opted for a spring season.