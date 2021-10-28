A capsule look at the Dubuque Saints, who open Midwest High School Hockey League play this weekend:
Head coach — Tim King (second year)
Assistant coaches — Brian Bunten, Chad Remakel
Team representative — Tim Noonan
Last season — 22-4-2, 46 points, second in MHSHL
Top returning scorer — Connor Lucas (10 goals, 16 points in 28 games).
Top returning goaltender — Braden Hathaway (2-1-0, 2.96 GAA, .826 save percentage).
Forwards (21) — Levi Davis (Western Dubuque, sr.), Connor Lucas (Senior, sr.), Brandon Lynch (Senior, sr.), Beau Baker (Hempstead, jr.), Tyler White (Senior, jr.), Jacob Noonan (Wahlert, jr.), Joseph Ross (Senior, soph.), Christian Baluyut (homeschooled, soph.), Brayden Schilling (Senior, soph.), Blake Sieverding (Senior, soph.), Ethan Smith (Hempstead, soph.), Benjamin Meyer (Bellevue, soph.), Landyn Foht (Senior, soph.), Cole Neece (Bettendorf, fr.), Korbin Deutsch (Hempstead, fr.), C.J. Mueller (Hempstead, fr.), Aidan Witt (Bettendorf, fr.), Gavin Netherey (Hempstead, fr.), Carter Kerkenbush (Platteville, fr.), Chase Puls (Hempstead, fr.), Nicholas Ruiz (Senior, fr.).
Defensemen (10) — Colt Kuehn (Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.), Zachary Picker (East Dubuque, sr.), Owen King (Senior, jr.), Cameron O’Donnell (Senior, jr.), John Pellegrino (Galena, jr.), Cody Kruser (Western Dubuque, soph.,), Jonah Oberfoell (Wahlert, fr.), Blaise Seghers (North Scott, fr.), Bryce Bechen (Hempstead, fr.), Wyatt Kluesner (Western Dubuque, fr.).
Goaltenders (4) — Braden Hathaway (Moline, sr.), Connor Jack Leverton (Warren, jr.), Sheehy (Senior, soph.), Aaron Peters (Senior, soph.).
Roster breakdown — The Saints roster includes players from 13 high schools, and one homeschooled player, including Senior (12), Hempstead (7), Western Dubuque (2), Wahlert (2), Bettendorf (2), North Scott (1), Platteville (1), Bellevue (1), Moline (1), Cedar Rapids Prairie (1), Warren (1), East Dubuque (1) and Galena (1). The roster features six seniors, seven juniors, 10 sophomores and 12 freshmen,
Season opener — Saturday and Sunday at Mason City.
Outlook — The Saints will be in rebuilding mode after its most successful season in several years. Dubuque advanced to USA Hockey’s 16-team National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb., after posting the best regular-season record among Iowa teams in the MHSHL. The Saints dropped a 3-2 decision to the host team in the semifinals, and Omaha went on to win the national title. Dubuque also placed third in the season-ending MHSHL tournament in Ames.
About the Midwest League — The 45-year-old league includes 13 teams after Fremont, Neb., rejoined after taking a season off due to low numbers. The Flyers will compete in the West Division, along with Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha and Sioux City. The Central Division includes Ames, Des Moines Capitals, Des Moines Oak Leafs and Mason City. The East Division teams include Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Quad City and Waterloo. Teams will play each team in their respective division four times and each team in the other divisions twice. Teams in the Central and East divisions will play two additional interdivision games.
The postseason tournaments will move from Ames to the new MidAmerican Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. All 13 varsity teams and the top six junior varsity squads will qualify. The Kanas City Jets won last year’s tournament after taking the regular-season crown.