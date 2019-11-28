Here is a capsule look at the 2019 Telegraph Herald All-Area football first-team selections:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
TOM CASEY, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 4A District 3 second team offense. Offense: 149 of 246 passing (60.6%), 1,957 yards, 13 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 39 rushing attempts, 56 yards, 4 touchdowns.
ISAAC LINDSEY, MINERAL POINT
Honors and statistics — Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small schools first team all-state; SWAL offensive player of the year; all-SWAL first team offense. Offense: 136 of 201 passing (67.7%), 2,379 yards, 27 touchdowns, 8 interceptions; 86 rushing attempts, 488 yards, 8 touchdowns.
BEN BRYANT, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A first team; Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Offense: 135 rushing attempts, 950 yards, 15 touchdowns; 28 receptions, 328 yards, 3 touchdowns. Defense: 35 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery. Special teams: 6 kickoff returns, 14.8 average; 3 punt returns, 18.7 average.
CAIN MCWILLIAMS, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 4A District 3 first team offense. Offense: 188 rushing attempts, 1,014 yards, 8 touchdowns; 26 receptions, 147 yards. Defense: 20 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception. Special teams: 14 kickoff returns, 21.9 average.
WILL STRAKA, MINERAL POINT
Honors and statistics — all-SWAL first team offense; all-SWAL first team defense. Offense: 91 rushing attempts, 842 yards, 21 touchdowns; 13 receptions, 184 yards, 3 touchdowns. Defense: 53 solo tackles, 55 assisted tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.
KENDRICK WATKINS-HOGUE, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state; Iowa Class 4A District 3 first team offense. Offense: 64 receptions, 1,081 yards, 9 touchdowns; 12 rushing attempts, 137 yards. Defense: 14 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles. Special teams: 6 kickoff returns, 38.8 average; 4 punt returns, 17.8 average.
SPENCER STANER, EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class A second team all-state; Iowa Class A District 5 first team offense. Offense: 38 receptions, 797 yards, 5 touchdowns. Defense: 19 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 1 interception. Special teams: 11 kickoff returns, 17.3 average; 4 punt returns, 19.5 average, 1 touchdown.
BLAISE WATTERS, MINERAL POINT
Honors and statistics — WFCA small schools honorable mention all-state offense; WFCA small schools honorable mention all-state defense; all-SWAL first team offense; all-SWAL first team defense. Offense: 49 receptions, 776 yards, 10 touchdowns; 21 rushing attempts, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns. Defense: 30 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 6 interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown. Special teams: 7 kickoff returns, 29.4 average, 2 touchdowns.
WILL CONLAN, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Offense: Key blocker for unit that ran for 2,478 yards and 40 touchdowns and passed for 2,303 yards and 29 touchdowns. Defense: 13 solo tackles, 39 assisted tackles, 4 tackles for loss.
TIM ALTHAUS, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 3A District 4 second team. Offense: Key blocker for a unit that gained 4,781 total yards of offense and scored 29 combined touchdowns.
JIM BONIFAS, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A third team all-state; Iowa Class 4A District first team offense. Offense: Top blocker for a unit that ran for 1,555 yards and passed for 1,962 with 28 combined offensive touchdowns and eight field goals. Defense: 5 solo tackles, 8 assisted tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
GABE SPORLE, MINERAL POINT
Honors and statistics — SWAL co-linemen of the year; all-SWAL first team offense; all-SWAL first team defense. Offense: Top blocker for a unit that threw for 2,618 yards and 28 touchdowns, and ran for 2,446 yards and 42 touchdowns. Defense: 26 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
WILL SCHAEFER, PLATTEVILLE
Honors and statistics — Southwest Wisconsin Conference offensive lineman of the year; all-SWC first team offense; all-SWC first team defense. Offense: Top blocker for a unit that ran for 1,416 yards and 20 touchdowns, and threw for 1,879 yards and 13 touchdowns. Defense: 43 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9 sacks.
RILEY CHRISTENSEN, BELMONT
Honors and statistics — WFCA 8-player first team all-state; Great 8 Conference co-player of the year, all-Great 8 Conference first team. Offense: 50 of 107 passing (46.7%), 854 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 250 rushing attempts, 1,960 yards, 30 touchdowns; 6 receptions, 211 yards, 3 touchdowns.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DUSTIN WILLE, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Defense: 23 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
CADEN STRAKA, LANCASTER
Honors and statistics — WFCA small schools first team all-state; SWAL defensive player of the year; SWAL co-linemen of the year; all-SWAL first team defense. Defense: 29 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries.
CAYDEN LOVETT, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state; Iowa Class 4A District 3 first team defense. Offense: Key blocker for unit that gained 3,240 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Defense: 41 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks
GARRETT PITZ, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 3A District 4 second team. Offense: Key blocker for unit that ran for 2,478 yards and 40 touchdowns and passed for 2,303 yards and 29 touchdowns. Defense: 5 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
CARTER KLUESNER, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 3A third team all-state; Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Defense: 37 solo tackles, 65 assisted tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown.
WILL LAWRENCE, BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Honors and statistics — WFCA small schools honorable mention all-state defense; all-Six Rivers Conference first team offense; all-Six Rivers first team defense. Defense: 28 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions. Offense: 142 rushing attempts, 859 yards, 8 touchdowns; 3 receptions, 46 yards; Special teams: 3 punt returns, 20.8 average, 1 touchdown; 8 kickoff returns, 28.2 average, 1 touchdown
BEN UDELHOFEN, POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Honors and statistics — all-Six Rivers offensive player of the year; all-Six Rivers Conference first team offense; all-Six Rivers first team defense. Offense: 71 of 33 passing (54%), 1,250 yards, 20 touchdowns; 69 rushing attempts, 520 yards, 9 TDs. Defense: 21 solo tackles, 68 assisted tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
TYLER HANNAH, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Honors and statistics — SWC defensive player of the year; all-SWC first team offense; all-SWC first team defense. Offense: 129 rushing attempts, 742 yards, 9 touchdowns; 7 receptions, 53 yards. Defense: 44 solo tackles, 87 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception.
JAKE HOSCH, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Offense: 116 rushing attempts, 533 yards, 7 touchdowns; 7 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown. Defense: 23 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery.
COLLIN HOGAN, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 3A District 4 first team. Defense: 24 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, 1 interception.
MASON KRAMER, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Honors and statistics — WFCA small schools honorable mention all-state defense; all-SWC first team offense; all-SWC first team defense. Offense: 55 receptions, 926 yards, 10 touchdowns. Defense: 23 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 9 interceptions.
LIAM STUMPF, MINERAL POINT
Honors and statistics — all-SWAL first team offense; all-SWAL first team defense. Offense: 29 receptions, 533 yards, 5 touchdowns; 10 rushing attempts, 76 yards, 1 touchdown. Defense: 15 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions
PARKER ROCHFORD, EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Honors and statistics — IPSWA Class A first team all-state; Class A District 5 defensive player of the year; Class A District 5 first team. Offense: 80 of 176 passing (45.5%), 1,253 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 38 rushing attempts, 162 yards, 5 touchdowns; 3 receptions, 48 yards. Defense: 28 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 3 fumble recoveries.
LUKE GIESEMANN, BELLEVUE
Honors and statistics — Iowa Class 1A District 4 first team. Offense: Key blocker for unit that gained 2,905 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Defense: 47 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS
GABE ULRICHS, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Honors and statistics — Special teams: 59-for-65 extra-point attempts, 3 of 6 field goal attempts, 28 long; 22 punts, 34.9 average, 60 long; 78 kickoffs, 47 average, 10 touchbacks; 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
DYLAN COLEMAN, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Honors and statistics — all-SWC first team specialist. Offense: 121 of 238 passing (50.8%), 1,919 yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions; 83 rushing attempts, 255 yards, 4 touchdowns. Defense: 22 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions. Special teams: 44 punts, 35.9 average, 11 inside 20.
COREY HAHN, LANCASTER
Honors and statistics — WFCA small schools honorable mention all-state offense; all-SWAL first team offense; all-SWAL first team specialist. Offense: 201 rushing attempts, 1,526 yards, 24 touchdowns; 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 touchdown. Special teams: 11 kickoff returns, 35.7 average, 1 touchdown.