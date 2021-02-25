The Dubuque Fighting Saints parlayed a three-goal third period into a 5-2 victory over Youngstown on Wednesday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque improved to 12-15-2 and moved within eight points of Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The Saints beat the Phantoms for the first time in four outings this season.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 but postponed over coronavirus concerns.
Andrei Buyalsky extended his personal goal-scoring streak to five games in giving the Saints a 1-0 lead just 4:30 into the first period. Dubuque’s power play unit efficiently moved the puck around the perimeter before Robert Cronin found Buyalsky in the left faceoff circle for a quick wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Colin Purcell. Matthew Savoie also picked up an assist on Buyalsky’s eighth goal of the season, but Braden Doyle and Stephen Halliday also touched the puck as Dubuque played keep-away on the perimeter.
The Phantoms missed a golden opportunity to tie the game more than five minutes later while enjoying their first power play. Cole Burtch had a wide-open look at the net behind Lukas Parik but fanned on a shot from the right faceoff circle. Youngstown went 0-for-2 with the man advantage in the first period.
Kenta Isogai pulled the Phantoms even with his second goal of the season at 4:01 of the second period. Yusaku Ando took the initial shot, and Isogai picked up the loose puck behind the net and banked a shot into the net off Parik.
Doyle regained the lead for the Saints at 10:50 of the middle frame after making a slick toe drag move at the left faceoff circle and tucking a shot under the crossbar. Ryan Alexander hustled to keep the puck in the Youngstown zone, Riley Stuart moved it to Evan Stella at the point, and Alexander made a touch pass to set up Doyle for his fourth goal of the year.
Minutes later, Youngstown’s Winter Wallace delivered a high hit on Doyle along the end boards and the defenseman had to be helped off the ice. Doyle later returned to play.
Dubuque took a two-goal cushion on Kenny Connors’ third goal of the season at 5:11 of the third period. P.J. Fletcher won a faceoff in the right circle, and Connors quickly fired a shot that handcuffed Purcell.
Youngstown answered 95 seconds later. Dylan Gratton scored his first goal of the year on a rebound set up by Jaden Grant and Riley Duran.
Connors’ hustle led to another goal at 13:13 of the third period to give Dubuque a two-goal advantage. Fletcher dumped a puck out of his own zone, and Connors won a race with defenseman Mike Brown before getting a quick shot off. Purcell made the initial stop, but John Evans cleaned up the rebound for his second goal of the season.
Tristan Lemyre sealed the victory by scoring an empty net goal with 1:07 remaining in regulation. He blocked a shot, cleared the zone, won a race to the puck and hit the vacant cage for his eighth goal of the season.