Aidan Dunne makes it look so easy.
Bryar Blean knows just how Dunne feels.
Dunne accounted for four touchdowns and Blean returned a fumble for a tide-turning score as part of Dubuque Hempstead’s highest-scoring game of the season. The Class 4A No.7-ranked Mustangs routed Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 54-16, Friday at Dalzell Field
Dunne ran for two touchdowns and passed for two others. The senior threw for 135 yards on 7-of-10 passing and had 52 yards rushing to lead Hempstead (5-1) to its fourth straight win.
“We just wanted to come out and do it right,” Dunne said. “We knew we were the better team, but you’ve got to come out and play every week. No game is a gimme.”
Blean’s fumble return for a score came as Jefferson (0-6) actually threatened to make things interesting early in the second quarter.
“It (came) right to me,” Blean said. “Pretty easy. I almost ran out of gas there about 50 yards into it, but it felt good.”
Almost everything seemed easy for the Mustangs Friday.
Their first touchdown was a blink-and-you-miss-it possession. Zach Sabers followed up a nice opening kick return with a 34-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Dunne connected with Ty Hancock for another first down on a 12-yard pass. Then Dunne kept it himself for a nifty 21-yard dash to the end zone and Hempstead was on top 48 seconds into the game.
There were a lot of quick-strike possessions to follow, including five one-play scoring drives, but not on Hempstead’s next set of plays.
The Mustangs went up 14-0 on another Dunne TD run. Dunne ran into a wall at the line, but bounced outside and slipped in for an 11-yard score to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive on which Hempstead converted a pair of crucial third downs and a fourth down.
Jefferson coughed up the ensuing kick and Hempstead’s Cooper Kay recovered at the J-Hawks’ 26-yard line. One play was all the Mustangs needed to take a 21-0 lead as Dunne floated a perfect pass to Max Moldt in the end zone.
Sabers added another nice kick return, an entertaining 68-yard smith stop-and-go, to the J-Hawks’ 23-yard line. Jalen Smith barreled in on the next snap for the game’s fourth touchdown in four plays and 57 seconds of game time to make it 28-6.
Jefferson had two sustained drives that ended with turnovers deep in Hempstead territory. The first came on a strip-sack that popped into the lap of Blean, who took off for a 75-yard touchdown return early in the second quarter.
Sabers had two touchdowns for the Mustangs. He was on the receiving end of Dunne’s second TD pass — a 50-yard screen on which Sabers followed a wall of blockers to an easy score; yet another one-play drive midway through the second quarter.
Sabers then capped an 85-yard drive late in the third with a 14-yard, virtually-untouched TD run to put Hempstead up 47-9.
“We did a lot of things right today,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “With it being senior night, we wanted to make sure everybody played a lot. They work so hard in practice, and we wanted to reward them.”