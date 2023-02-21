Senior Vs. Pleasent Valley Girls Basketball
Senior’s Maya Watters looks for a shot as Pleasent Valley’s Quinn Vice defends Tuesday night.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — For much of the first half, the door was open. The opportunity was there. Unfortunately for Dubuque Senior, the offense was not.

Playing in its first regional final since 2013, the Rams were unable to recover from an icy-cold first-half shooting effort at Class 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley, falling, 52-17, on Tuesday.

