RIVERDALE, Iowa — For much of the first half, the door was open. The opportunity was there. Unfortunately for Dubuque Senior, the offense was not.
Playing in its first regional final since 2013, the Rams were unable to recover from an icy-cold first-half shooting effort at Class 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley, falling, 52-17, on Tuesday.
The Spartans (23-0) qualified for their third consecutive state tournament berth, while the Rams fell one game shy of their first trip to Des Moines in 29 years.
Samantha McDonald led Senior (12-11) with nine points.
“Coming in here, we knew it was going to be tough,” Senior first-year coach Cassie Allee said. “Our ability to make PV have to play for 32 minutes is something I know I can always count on with this group. I know they are going to fight.”
And fight they did.
A spirited effort by the Rams defense, combined with a less-than-stellar shooting performance from the Spartans in the first half, left the door wide open for Senior to hang with the state’s top team. The offense simply never came around.
Senior was held scoreless for 14 of the 16 minutes in the first half before Elly Haber’s running jumper finally put the Rams on the scoreboard at the 2-minute mark of the second quarter to make it 19-2. In an ironic twist, Senior followed its highest-scoring point total of the year — a 72-point effort in a regional semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Saturday — with its lowest.
“We felt good; we felt ready,” Rams’ 12th-grader Josie Potts said. “We came in with a good mindset after being on such a high versus Kennedy, but we got humbled really quickly. You can’t simulate the height that (Pleasant Valley) has.”
Despite holding a potent Spartans’ offense to just 22 first-half points, the Rams amassed just five and fell into a hole they could not climb out of.
Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice, a 6-foot-2 Division I Marquette University commit, led the Spartans with a game-best 21 points. More importantly, however, was her presence in the post, allowing very few clean interior looks for the Rams.
And that 3-point shot that was so valuable in Saturday’s semifinal win was absent on Tuesday. Senior converted just 2 of 16 looks from long range.
As nine players closed their Ram careers with Tuesday’s loss, Potts takes solace in knowing she and her fellow seniors played an integral part in turning Senior into a consistent winner.
“It feels so good to see me and my teammates inspire our younger girls to get to open gyms, get there earlier and get shots up,” Potts said. “It’s nice to know we’ve built something that we hope will continue to grow.”
Senior finished with a winning record for the third consecutive season, a feat not accomplished in recent memory.
Allee, who has been with the program for 11 seasons, saw first-hand the impact of her nine departing athletes.
“They’ve been a big part of our program the last four years, but their work ethic and ability to play together set a standard of what Ram basketball needs to be,” Allee said. “They hold a special place in my heart.”
