It’s early Friday evening, and Solen Munson has pretty much all of Gold Standard Athletics to himself.
Only two other young hitters have chosen to work out at the expansive indoor baseball/softball training facility inside the Kennedy Mall on an evening when many teenagers decide to watch their classmates play high school football and hang out with friends.
But Munson has competed against the country’s best players in the graduating class of 2023, and he feels a drive to get better, even on a nice night to watch football. And he doesn’t need anyone to drag him to the facility operated by his father, former Major League Baseball player Eric Munson.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound left-handed hitting catcher/outfielder from Dubuque Hempstead participated in the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games last month at the San Diego with 130 of the players in his graduating class.
“There are a lot of really talented baseball players around here and in the state of Iowa, but it’s another level when you’re facing the best players from all around the country,” Solen Munson said. “When you see what some of those guys can do and how you stack up against them, it’s humbling. It’s just different, seeing guys who are consistently throwing the 90s.
“But, I definitely know I can compete with those guys. I felt really good about some of the swings I took against really high-quality arms. It was a great learning experience, and it definitely motivated me to keep working on all the little things to keep getting better.”
Munson, a second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer for Hempstead, earned the opportunity to participate in the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games after a strong showing at the PG Junior National Showcase in June in Georgia. The San Diego event included only one other Iowan – Urbandale’s Sam Harris – as well as seven players from Illinois and two from Wisconsin.
Perfect Game ranks Munson as the No. 1 catcher and the No. 2 overall prospect in his class among Iowa preps. He also received an invitation to play in the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in Georgia but declined because it conflicted with Hempstead playing in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament in Iowa City.
“I was actually kind of blown away by the amount of talent there was at the Underclass All-American Games,” said Eric Munson, a San Diego native who played nine seasons with four teams before retiring in 2009. “When I was growing up, I never saw that much talent on a field at that age. But kids are getting so much bigger, stronger and faster at an early age. It was pretty impressive.
“In events like that, you ask yourself, ‘Are they overmatched or do they look like they fit in?’ And I though Solen competed really well, especially when you consider that’s probably the first time he’s seen guys throwing over 90. And consistently throwing in the 90s.”
On top of the higher level of competition, the stage feels much bigger, too. The event draws Major League Baseball and collegiate scouts tracking players for a few years down the road.
“To me, the most important part of the whole deal is the learning experience you get out of it,” Eric Munson said. “Obviously, you want to compete and get results. But, at the same time, you’re nowhere near the player you’re going to be at (age) 18. It’s great to see where you stack up at a point when you still have room to grow.
“It’s a completely different environment and it gets you out of your comfort zone. It’s important to get a feel for it. The more you get used to seeing 90s and playing against that kind of competition, the more normal it becomes.”
Fortunately, Solen Munson benefited from three other local products who have exceled on the national stage. University of Mississippi sophomore Calvin Harris and Wahlert senior and University of Kentucky commit Tommy Specht both train at Gold Standard, while Solen Munson has also closely followed the path of recent Wahlert grad and Texas Rangers fourth-round draft pick Ian Moller.
“I learned a lot from those guys, not just about the physical side of the game but just as importantly the mental side of the game,” Solen Munson said. “It helps a lot to have guys who are close to your age who have been through it and are willing to help you.
“You learn so much from going to those national showcase events. Catching-wise, I was working with guys who can throw multiple pitches wherever they want and can throw them hard. They already understand how to pitch and how to get guys out. It helps you so much as a catcher, but it also helps you as a hitter because you get an idea of how top pitchers think.”
At the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games, Munson posted the seventh-best catcher throwing velocity of 77 mph and the ninth-best outfield throwing velocity of 87 mph.
Although he has already received one NCAA Division I college scholarship offer, Munson said he plans to take his time before deciding on a school.
“I’m not really even close, but I’m also not in a hurry,” he said. “I just wasn’t ready when I was in eighth grade or a freshman or a sophomore because I wasn’t as developed. There are still a lot of schools I need to see. I want to make the right decision, not just about baseball but the education, too.”