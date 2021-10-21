Kassie Rosenbum again ran her way into the national spotlight.
The Loras College senior who prepped at Clayton Ridge High School in Guttenberg, Iowa, earned the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III National Runner of the Week for the second time this season on Monday after another record-setting performance at the Lewis and Clark Invitational on Saturday. The American Rivers Conference also named her as its female runner of the week.
Rosenbum ran the fastest time among Division III competitors at the race in Portland, Ore. She won the race at Milo McIver State Park in 20:10.9, a 16-second improvement on her 6,000-meter school record she set two weeks prior at Augustana College, and a 17-second victory over the next-fastest runner. The Duhawks finished sixth in the team race, which included NCAA Division I, II and III programs.
In the past two races, Rosenbum has lowered the previous record held by 2020 Loras grad Audrey Miller by 21 seconds. She has yet to lose a race this season, heading into the A-R-C Championship on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Luther College.
Rosenbum is a three-time all-conference performer and two-time cross country all-American. She has won four A-R-C weekly honors this season.
Freiburger wins national honor —Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger — a Western Dubuque grad from Holy Cross, Iowa, — earned the Male Runner of the Week from the USTFCCCA and the A-R-C male athlete of the week award. Freiburger finished first at the Augustana Invitational, crossing the finish line with a time of 24:16.8. He was five seconds ahead of teammate Christopher Collet, who took second.
Harris homers for Ole Miss — Calvin Harris, a sophomore catcher from Western Dubuque High School, hit a home run Saturday to help the University of Mississippi to a 10-2 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock. The game was the first of two fall exhibition games for the Rebels, who made the NCAA tournament this spring and came within a win of the College World Series.
Schnee scores for UNI — Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee caught a 28-yard touchdown pass Saturday in the University of Northern Iowa’s 34-21 loss to South Dakota at the UNI-Dome. This season, Schnee has caught eight passes for 106 yards (13.25 yards per catch) and the one touchdown, which came on his longest reception of fall.
Casey leads St. Ambrose to win — St. Ambrose quarterback Tom Casey, a Dubuque Senior grad, ran for one touchdown as the Fighting Bees knocked off No. 12-ranked Olivet Nazarene, 17-10, on Saturday in Bourbonnais, Ill.
Wartburg adds women’s wrestling — Wartburg College is adding women’s wrestling to its athletic roster, becoming the first American Rivers Conference school to offer women the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level in the growing sport. With the addition of this new team, Eric Keller will be promoted to director of wrestling, allowing him to oversee both programs while retaining his head coaching duties with the men’s team. A search for the head women’s coach is underway. Wartburg is the only NCAA Division III school in Iowa to offer a women’s wrestling program.
UD cornerback feted — University of Dubuque junior Tyler Geiman, a cornerback from Beach Park, Ill., earned the A-R-C football defensive player of the week award. He tallied nine solo tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six, as the Spartans beat Simpson, 41-28, to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Loras cracks top 10 — The Loras women’s soccer team cracked the top 10 in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 National Poll this week. The Duhawks, who have won 10 straight games and own a 13-0-1 overall record (5-0-0 in the A-R-C) are ranked No. 9 this week.
WIAC honors Asche — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Kaite Asche, a senior middle blocker from Pecatonica, Ill., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week award. Asche tallied 16 blocks in six sets (2.67 per set) in a 1-1 week for the Pioneers.
Kruse headed to Loras — Dubuque Senior track standout Matthew Kruse will continue his career at Loras College next fall. He owns career bests of 49.59 in the 400 meters, 53.26 in the 400 hurdles and 47.4 in the 400 split.