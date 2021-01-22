The Dubuque Fighting Saints named P.J. Fletcher, Riley Stuart and Evan Stella to their leadership group for the remainder of the United States Hockey League season.
Fletcher earned the captain’s role, while Stuart and Stella will serve as alternate captains.
“We are proud to name PJ, Evan and Riley to our captain core,” Saints coach Oliver David said in announcing the decision. “PJ emerged as our captain based on player feedback centered around his overall demeanor and consistently productive mindset. He doesn’t do anything casual; he has great daily habits, and he lives in with our Saints Standards.
“Riley has played an integral role as the Connector, bringing along the many new guys that have joined us this season. He’s the ultimate good dude and a great teammate and friend to all. He always finds a way to give us energy and encourage us to fight like Saints. Evan has been a model of consistency, carrying the heaviest of workloads this season as we have been slow to find our way. The way he goes about the day-to-day has been noticed and appreciated by all of us, especially in regard to positively impacting our D-core.”
The Saints selected Fletcher, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward from Dana Point, Calif., in the third round of the USHL Draft last spring after he tallied six assists in 30 games during freshman year at Quinnipiac University. The 19-year-old has contributed five goals and 13 points in 18 games.
Stuart, a 6-2, 183-pound forward from Phoenix, tallied one assist in 34 games as a rookie last season and has three goals and nine points in 20 games this year. He is one of only five Saints to play in every game this season. The 19-year-old will likely spend one more season in Dubuque before joining the Arizona State University program.
Stella, a 5-10, 179-pound defenseman from Karlstad, Sweden, has two goals and four points in 19 games this season. The 19-year-old joined the team in midseason last year and recorded a goal and three points in 30 games. Stella will play at American International College this fall.
On the move — The Saints on Monday added Zane Demsey to the roster after the Waterloo Black Hawks placed him on waivers. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound defenseman from Harrison Township, Mich., scored one goal and took 12 penalty minutes in 10 games for Waterloo this season. Demsey, 19, tallied one goal and nine points in 44 games split between Chippewa and Minnesota of the North American Hockey League last season.
The Lincoln Stars this week claimed goaltender Aidan McCarthy after the Saints placed him on waivers. He posted a 2-6-0 record, 4.69 goals against average and .845 save percentage in 12 games this season. The 19-year-old from Novi, Mich., went 13-8-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .891 save percentage for Dubuque last season.
Dubuque assigned forward Tommy Middleton to the Janesville Jets of the NAHL this week. The 20-year-old from Midland, Mich., had one goal and three points in 17 games this season and eight goals and 14 points in 64 games during his two seasons in Dubuque.
On the road again — The Saints, who have won two straight and five of their last seven games, will close the month of January with six road games in 10 days, beginning with a pair tonight and Saturday in Green Bay. The Gamblers won the first meeting, 6-2, on Dec. 15 in Green Bay.
Next week, the Saints visit Waterloo on Tuesday and Friday, followed by games in Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday.