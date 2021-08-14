Michael Garrett kind of enjoys the big league treatment the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team has enjoyed this week.
Not only did the Minutemen fly to the Legion World Series, the community in Shelby, N.C., has welcomed them with open arms.
Dubuque County (13-1) opened pool play in the eight-team event with an 8-4 loss to Beverly, Mass., on Thursday and plays defending champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at noon today and Midland, Mich., at noon Sunday. The semifinals take place Monday, with the championship game set for Tuesday.
“They’ve been treating us like kings, that’s for sure,” said Garrett, who went 3-for-3 to lead the Minutemen offense on Thursday. “It’s a lot of food, a lot of activities, and it’s been a really fun time. It’s definitely an experience I’ll remember for a lifetime.
“It’s even more special to be sharing this with this group of guys. We get along so well, we do pretty much everything together, and we have a ton of fun doing it.”
The Minutemen enjoyed a scheduled off day on Friday but spent most of their time running between activities before an early evening round of batting practice. The highlight of the day came at a local VFW Post, where former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Mitch Harris spoke about his journey to Major League Baseball.
Harris, a Florida native who grew up in North Carolina, starred at the United States Naval Academy before being selected in the 13th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. He signed with St. Louis that summer but had to serve a five-year military obligation before finally suiting up with the organization in 2013. Harris pitched in the big leagues for parts of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.
“He talked a lot about doing as much as you can in that little dash that will appear between your birthdate and your death date on your headstone, and that’s something that really resonated with me as someone who’s going off to college when I get back home,” said Dubuque County shortstop Cole Smith, a Southeastern Community College recruit. “Each day, you have to get up instead of hitting that snooze button. Get up and get after it each and every day, even if it gets a little tough along the route.
“He was one of only two guys who went to a service academy and made it to the big leagues in the last 100 years, so it just shows you what you can accomplish with perseverance. He was really motivational.”
The eight teams in Shelby have been treated like celebrities from the moment they touched down. And that makes the Legion World Series unlike any other tournament the 17 members of the Minutemen have ever experienced.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, everybody has been so welcoming and they go out of their way to congratulate you for being here,” said third baseman Gavin Guns, who drove in a pair of runs Thursday. “The support has been unbelievable, and it’s pretty cool that we’re the team that gets that honor.”
The non-stop schedule of team activities has kept the Minutemen away from Keeter Stadium, except for their first game of the tournament. So, that has prevented coach Ronnie Kramer from getting a good scouting report on Idaho Falls and Midland.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals.
“Just from talking to the baseball people out here, they have us as one of the top three teams in the tournament, but, unfortunately, those three teams are all in the same pool, but you know how that goes,” Kramer said. “We didn’t have our best game (Thursday), but we know we can compete with anyone out here. It’s just a matter of making quality pitches, playing good defense and getting the bats going a little earlier than we did Thursday.”
The Minutemen fell behind, 7-1, through four innings before staging a seventh-inning rally. They had the potential tying run at the plate when the game ended.
Dubuque County reached the World Series for the second time in program history and for the first time since 2018. That season, they became Iowa’s first representative at the World Series since 1986 and became the first Iowa team to win a game at the tournament since 1976.