CASCADE, Iowa – Unconventional? Maybe.
Convincing? Most definitely.
A seven-run outburst in the bottom of the first behind just two hits catapulted Cascade into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish and placed the Cougars within one win of a state tournament berth after a 10-0 drubbing in five innings of Camanche Saturday night in the Class 2A District 9 championship at American Legion Park.
“My dream scenario was if we could get a bunch of runs and keep (starting pitcher) Cooper (Hummel) under the pitch count to have him available Tuesday with Jack (Carr),” Cascade Coach Roamn Hummel said. “That’s what I was hoping would happen. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, and it did tonight.”
The Cougars will face West Liberty in the substate final at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex on Tuesday in Clinton, Iowa.
Camanche starting pitcher Garrett Schultz struggled mightily with his command early, walking the first two hitters he faced. Cade Rausch roped an RBI single to make it 1-0 and Cass Hoffman drove in another with a run-scoring fielder’s choice.
After a walk to Cooper Hummel, Mason Otting delivered the big knock of the night – and just the second of the inning -- with a two-run, two-out single to make it 5-0 just eight batters into the game.
“The two-out hit from Mason was huge for us,” Roamn Hummel said. “We’ve been in that scenario a lot it seems and we haven’t gotten that hit. I think that really opened things up for us from a confidence standpoint.”
Otting knew providing those extra runs early in the game was big for his team’s confidence.
“Getting on them early was really big,” Otting said. “It changed the momentum and gave us a big momentum swing.”
Cascade tacked on two more runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead after the first.
Just as key as the scoring outburst in the top of the first was Cooper Hummel’s ability to battle through adversity on the mound in the second.
Staked to a big lead, the lefty walked the first three hitters he faced before his coach – and dad – paid him a visit on the bump.
“He and I have been in this spot a number of times throughout his career,” Roamn Hummel said. “I basically just went out there and said, ‘Cooper, this is the biggest inning you’re gonna pitch so far in your high school career. We can’t have you walking guys, we can’t have these types of scenarios happen right now.’ It was almost like he just needed a breather.”
The pep talk worked wonders as Cooper Hummel responded to strike out the next two hitters and coax a harmless grounder to wiggle out of a bases-loaded no-out situation, and more importantly, preserve a seven-run advantage.
“It just calmed him down and put him in a better headspace, and he was able to go out and be really good,” Roamn Hummel said.
Cooper Hummel did not allow before being removed after three innings in favor of DJ Soper, who shut down the Storm in the fourth and fifth innings.
Consecutive RBI doubles from Jack Menster and Raush in the fifth capped a three-run inning to close the game via the mercy rule.
With its entire repertoire of pitching available for Tuesday’s substate final, Roamn Hummel feels his team is in a good position as it looks for its first state berth since 2015.
“Everybody’s available and I think that’s really big for us,” Roamn Hummel said. “Our pitching depth is what’s really carried us all year long and now we’re gonna be in a really good spot come Tuesday.”
