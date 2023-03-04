PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — In a game with both coaches set to retire at the end of the season, it was Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue whose coaching career lived to see another day.
Petitgoue’s Cubans knocked off fourth-seeded River Ridge, 73-59, Friday night in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School.
The No. 5-seeded Cubans (19-7) advanced to tonight’s regional final, where they will take on top-ranked Onalaska Luther.
“We get to go against the No. 1 team in the division and see what happens,” Petitgoue said. “We know they are tough, but I’d like to think that we’ve got a shot.”
The Cubans used an 18-point first-half performance from senior Max Lucey and 12 points from senior Cody Houtakker on 6-for-6 shooting to take a 43-29 lead at the half.
Lucey finished the game with a team-high 30 points, while Houtakker added 16 for the Cubans.
“We came in as the underdogs tonight and we will be the underdogs again tomorrow night,” Lucey said. “We have nothing to lose, and we just need to keep leaving it all on the court.”
The Timberwolves (21-5) used an early second-half run to cut the deficit to nine points on a 3-pointer from Braden Crubel and a basket from Matthew Nies.
“We knew Crubel was their go-to guy, and they came out and had a good start to the second half,” Lucey said. “We needed to do a better job of getting the boards and not allowing them second-chance shots.”
A Reece Rosenkranz three-point play began a Cuba City run, and back-to-back baskets from Lucey at the 7:16 mark gave the Cubans a 20-point lead.
“I thought our 1-3-1 defense gave them trouble and allowed us to maintain a decent lead,” Petitgoue said. “Max was there with some key baskets when we needed one or just needed to keep the momentum going in our favor.”
Riley Rosenkranz finished the game with 14 points for the Cubans while Reese Rosenkranz added 11.
The Timberwolves were led by Crubel with 19 points, Matthew Nies with 14 and Andrew Nies with 10.
The loss marked the end of Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Tom Neises’ career. Neises has been coaching for over 40 years, with his last four at River Ridge.
