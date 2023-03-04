Basketball
Cuba City’s Max Lucey shoots over River Ridge’s Matthew Nies during their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Cuba City won, 73-59.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — In a game with both coaches set to retire at the end of the season, it was Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue whose coaching career lived to see another day.

Petitgoue’s Cubans knocked off fourth-seeded River Ridge, 73-59, Friday night in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School.

