BELLEVUE, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert is going to come after you.
Behind a veteran lineup of four senior guards, the Golden Eagles are priming to bring the full-court pressure this season, attacking opposing ball handlers with quick and athletic defenders.
They brought it plenty during their season opener on Monday night, feasting on the contrastingly inexperienced lineup of Bellevue Marquette.
Mary Kate King scored a game-high 20 points to go with five steals, Ana Chandlee added 12 points and Maya Wachter chipped in 10 as the Golden Eagles rolled past the Mohawks, 69-30, at Marquette High School.
“We’re still not very big,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “But we’ve got some good athletes that run to the ball well. Pressure defense was outstanding tonight. The kids have done a lot on their own with their shooting. We gave them that time in practice to work on their shooting and it showed tonight.”
King, Chandlee, Wachter and Allie Kutsch — who finished with six points — are Wahlert’s four senior starting guards, along with sophomore post Emma Donovan. The lineup is juiced with quick, athletic attackers who fly to the ball on both ends, and the Eagles (1-0) made it a rough go for the Mohawks (0-2) for four quarters.
“That’s going to be huge for us,” King said. “Our defense will create our offense. We need to continue that and be consistent with our pressure. That’s going to be primary for our offense.”
Wahlert wasted no time in getting after it in its opener, forcing Marquette into nine first-quarter turnovers. King opened with a 3-pointer, then Kutsch grabbed a steal and dished to King for a deuce to take a 5-0 lead seconds into the game.
“Our seniors are great,” Spiegler said. “They are providing great senior leadership and six of those seniors have been with us a long time, with us for four years and are good kids. They were happy. You could hear them out there.”
The Eagles were up, 9-0, before the Mohawks scored, but a drive by Kutsch and another triple from King made it 19-4 with 4:06 left in the first quarter — which ended with a 25-6 advantage for Wahlert.
“We have the mentality to win every game and be competitive every night,” King said. “For this game, we came in with a lot of energy and effort and I think that definitely showed.”
Chandlee drilled a 3 to extend the lead to 39-12 with 2:43 left until halftime, and the Eagles strolled into the locker room with a 46-16 advantage at the break behind their harassing pressure.
“Every day at practice we’ve got so much energy and push each other,” Chandlee said. “Our goal has always been to make it to state. We talk about it at the beginning of the year, so we work super hard in practice because you never know when it’ll be our last game.
“We’ve been working really hard on that defense. Feeding off the energy we have. We just need to pick people up and continue with the pressure, and we’ll get those turnovers.”
Holly Kremer led the Mohawks with 10 points, but Marquette finished with 21 turnovers in all.
“I’d like to say it’s 2020 and just leave it at that,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said with a laugh. “We looked way better in practice. We were looking really good in practice and tonight we just panicked. We dribbled into all of their double teams and dribbled when we should have been passing. We didn’t get back on defense at all. They probably scored 25, 30 points in transition.”
It’s going to be a year of transition for the Mohawks, whose star posts from last year’s state semifinal run, Tori Michel and Miranda Peters, have graduated. In addition, the third big post of the trio, senior Ellie O’Brien, was set to be the focal point for the Mohawks before Kettmann learned she was going to pass on basketball this season.
“It’s only one loss,” Kettmann said. “We’re going to have more losses, but if we learn something each time we go out and play together and put those things together we learn in practice, we’ll be a lot better team by two or three weeks down the road.”