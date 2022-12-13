09072022-colinreapitching3.jpg
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea recently completed his second season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

 Koichi Takefuji * Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Colin Rea took a slightly different approach to his strength and conditioning routine this season.

By placing more of an emphasis on rest and recovery, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, felt strong throughout the entire Nippon Professional Baseball Organization season. And, after two seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks he entered free agency confident he can help a team win.

