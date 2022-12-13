Colin Rea took a slightly different approach to his strength and conditioning routine this season.
By placing more of an emphasis on rest and recovery, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, felt strong throughout the entire Nippon Professional Baseball Organization season. And, after two seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks he entered free agency confident he can help a team win.
“I’ve been healthy for four years straight, but this was the first year I felt really good from start to finish,” Rea said. “Last year was pretty good, but I’d have a few little things pop up from time to time. That’s going to happen during the course of a season, and you learn to manage it. This year, I didn’t have anything, and I felt really good about that.
“I was just a little inconsistent, and it always seemed like I’d just have that one rough inning where they’d put up a crooked number on me. There were some frustrating parts of the season, but I came into the season feeling healthy and made it through a whole season healthy, and that’s what I feel good about moving forward.”
Rea, 32, went 5-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 innings of work over 23 outings for Fukuoka this season. A year ago, he posted a 3-1 record, 2.03 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 innings despite a slow start due to COVID and a July departure from Japan because of the premature birth of his daughter.
The highlight of this season came in June, when he struck out six and scattered five hits in a complete-game 4-0 shutout of the Hanshin Tigers. Rea needed 124 pitches to complete his first shutout of the season and second in his two campaigns in Japan’s top professional league.
Fukuoka reached the second round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual champion Orix Buffaloes.
Rea credited Kyle Gaedele, a former minor league teammate in the San Diego Padres organization, for developing a training program that kept him feeling strong throughout the season.
In previous seasons, Rea would work out every day — almost to the extent he trained during the offseason — and continued working with heavy weights.
“Sometimes, I’d get to my start day and I’d be exhausted,” Rea said. “I’d just pitch through the fatigue. But this year, the day after I’d start, I’d take more of a recovery day and do a lot more stretching. I’d give myself a full 48 hours to recover. I didn’t do nearly the volume when I lifted, and that played a huge role in staying healthy.”
Rea returned to a six-day training regimen when he arrived back home in Cascade for the offseason. He routinely videotapes his training sessions and sends them to Gaedele for a full-body assessment and critiques.
“I’m still getting after it, but I’m paying more attention to how my body feels and the way it’s moving during my workouts,” Rea said. “It’s a matter of efficiency and taking stress off the body. Lifting is great as far as getting stronger, but it comes to a certain point, especially when you get older, that you start losing that elasticity and mobility in your body. The focus is to keep getting stronger in the offseason but also keep my range of motion.
“Whether it’s while I’m pitching, lifting or doing a workout, it’s all about doing everything as efficiently as possible. Every exercise I do, the whole body is doing something. I never single out one particular part, because the whole body is integrated into one. It’s the same with when I’m pitching.”
For example, Rea noticed a few correlations when he pitched. If he landed with his knee or foot caved slightly inward, he put stress on his foot, knee or even his back. An ailing back and shoulder led him to Gaedele for advice in the spring of 2021.
“I was to the point where, if I didn’t make a change in my approach, I was going to be done soon,” Rea said. “I went through a lot of programs, and some just didn’t work for me. Kyle’s approach is something I’ve found does work for me.
“We’re working our way there. I still have a ways to go, but I feel pretty good about the direction we’re headed. I’m really inspired by the athletes who still perform at a high level into their 40s. There’s no reason why you can’t keep going if you take the right approach to training.”
AT HOME IN JAPAN
Rea enjoyed his second season in Japan much more than his first. A year ago, COVID restrictions prevented his family from visiting him, but his wife Megan and three children spent most of the 2022 campaign with him in their Fukuoka apartment near the beach.
Megan and the children returned to Cascade at the end of July while she awaited the fall birth of their fourth child. All are under the age of 6.
“On the off days, we tried to do something different, like taking a ferry to an island or going to Disneyland or Lego Land, so the kids loved it,” Rea said. “We had a blast. Our team did an awesome job of accommodating families, so they could hop on a plane or take the bullet train on the road with us. The kids loved it.
“I never thought of myself as much of an adventurous person, but it was pretty cool to try different foods and see a different culture. I’m glad we had the opportunity to do it.”
SUPER STAR SCOUTING REPORT
Rea pitched on the same staff with Kodai Senga, who this weekend signed a 5-year, $75 million contract with the New York Mets. He also pitched against Orix left fielder Masataka Yoshida, the two-time Japanese batting champion who signed a 5-year, $90 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
“Kodai is awesome,” Rea said. “He has an upper-90s (mph) fastball with a nasty split, and the second half of the season his slider really started to take off. He has three plus pitches that will play no matter what league he’s in. He’s been doing it consistently for nine years in Japan. It doesn’t matter what league he plays in, he’s going to have success.
“Yoshida is incredible, too. Like Senga, it seems like they’re on every single night, which is impressive because everyone knows who they are and they’re always getting everyone’s best. He can change his hitting approach from one at-bat to the next depending on how you attacked him in the previous at-bat. Just a super smart player.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Rea has been playing the waiting game since the end of the season. He and his agent, Joe Speed, have been exploring free agent opportunities, both domestic and overseas.
“The good news is there is interest,” Rea said. “It’s still kind of early, so we’re waiting patiently to see what happens. Joe does a really good job, so we’re going to put it in his hands and trust him.
“Obviously, when it comes down to it, we’ll figure out what’s best for us. I have no preferences right now, we’re just looking for whoever wants us.”
