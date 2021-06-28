The Kirman family had an afternoon to remember on Sunday.
Jakob Kirman, who owns the Clarke University career strikeout record, pitched to his younger brother, Alex, in helping the Dubuque Packers defeat East Dubuque, 12-2, in the Rickardsville semi-pro tournament. It marked the first time the brothers were batterymates in game action. Alex Kirman plays for the Dubuque Senior sophomore team.
Tucker Mai and Jakob Kirman each went 3-for-4, Austin Clemens added a pair of hits and Mai homered to lead the Packers. Hunter Sherman, Layne Boyer and Nicholas Kluesner had two hits apiece for East Dubuque.
Zwingle 7, Pleasant Grove 2 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Isaac Evans went 3-for-3, and Maguire Fitzgerald and Max Hansen both doubled to lead the Suns to victory in the first round of the Rickardsville Tournament. Collin Arndt picked up the pitching win. Zwingle advanced to play Holy Cross in the second round.
Holy Cross 5, Rickardsville 1 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Isaas Then went 3-for-4 with a home run, Connor Maiers doubled, and Logan Zarra picked up the pitching win for Holy Cross. Joey Lehmann went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Rickardsville.
Epworth 7, Bernard 2 — At Worthington, Iowa: David Fitzgerald, Dylan Pardoe and Ben Bryant each went 2-for-3 to lead a balanced Epworth offense in the Worthington Tournament consolation game. Col Perrenoud allowed just four hits and fanned two in the complete-game win. Mitch Fordyce had two guys, and Trace Hoffman drove in two runs for Bernard.
Farley 4, Zwingle 2 — At Zwingle, Iowa: Luke Goedken went 2-for-3 in support of winning pitcher Derek Hardin in the Prairie League contest. Evans and Brady Hoffman picked up a pair of hits each for Zwingle.
AUTO RACING
Dubuque washed out — Due to the amount of rain in Dubuque over the weekend, the Dubuque Speedway postponed its card on Sunday evening. Racing is scheduled for July 4 in six classes: Late Model, Modifieds, SportMods, Hobby Stock, Limited Late Model and AIRS.