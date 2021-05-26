The season may have just gotten underway, but one thing is certain.
Sydney Kennedy is still pretty good.
The Western Dubuque senior ace right-hander was dominant in the circle in Game 1 and collected five hits on the day to lead the Bobcats to a 12-4, 15-0 doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Dubuque Wahlert.
Kennedy overwhelmed the young Wahlert lineup in her six innings of work in the opener. She struck out the first nine hitters she faced and 15 of 19 overall. The only blemish was a fourth-inning double by Isabelle Pfeiffer.
“I’m so glad to be back for my last season,” Kennedy said. “I think we can do really well this year; we have a lot of talent coming back.”
Kennedy helped her own cause with a strong effort at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Maddie Harris had three hits of her own and five RBIs and Sarah Horsfield added two hits as the Bobcats built a 6-0 lead in the opener and never looked back.
“Just seeing how well everyone hit —we really worked on that in the offseason — seeing that pay off is really nice,” Kennedy added.
The Bobcats plated three more insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings behind two-run doubles by Harris in each frame to build a commanding 12-0 lead.
After Kennedy’s night was complete, Wahlert did show some life in the bottom of the seventh. Anna Roling led off with a base hit, Myla Breithaupt reached on an error and Avery Schmidt got the Golden Eagles on the board with an RBI single. Emma Kelzer and Kayla Wuebker delivered run-scoring hits to make it 12-4.
“We’re young and they were a little nervous to start with, but I thought after we settled in, we actually fought pretty hard,” Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said. I do believe our defense is going to be really good. We just have to get our bats going and keep pitching well.”
The nightcap was all Western Dubuque from the opening pitch. The Bobcats scored 12 runs in the first and sent 17 hitters to the plate. Abigail Kluesner, who went 3-for-4, did the most damage with a two-run homer and an RBI double in the first inning. Meg Besler added two doubles and two runs scored in the 12-run outburst.
Kennedy and Horsfield collected two hits apiece and each scored three runs in Game 2 and though it only lasted three innings, WD got another strong outing in the circle from Meredith Hoerner, who didn’t surrender a hit.
“Our seniors definitely stepped up,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said. “We’re very fortunate to have a mature team of junior and seniors. Our pitching is obviously strong with Sydney Kennedy returning this year; she was overpowering. We will ride our pitchers most of the season, but it was good to see some good hits mixed in there as well. We had a lot of opposite field hits, which will be key for us the rest of the year.”
With 10 eighth-graders and three freshmen on its roster, the season will be all about growth for this young Wahlert squad.
“We are young and we’re going to take our lumps and keep fighting,” Cullen said. “We are going to learn the game, keep getting better and by the end of the year, we will be playing pretty well.”