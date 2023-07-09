Lydia Ettema played for a trip to the state tournament as an eighth-grader.
But in the three seasons following, Dubuque Hempstead suffered a heart-breaking loss in the regional semifinals, twice on its home diamond.
Now a senior, Ettema wants to finally get her chance to play on the state’s biggest softball stage.
Thanks to three clutch plays, her and her Mustangs teammates will have a chance to earn their way there.
Ettema hit a key two-run home run in the fifth inning, Mady Pint finished off a long run with a run-saving catch, and catcher Chandler Houselog picked a runner off first base in the tense seventh inning as Iowa Class 5A No. 11-ranked Hempstead held off Davenport North, 3-1, in their 5A regional semifinal on Saturday at Hempstead High School.
The Mustangs, who earned a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship earlier in the week, improved to 30-10 — the program’s most wins in a season since the 2019 team reached the regional finals.
They play at No. 8 Bettendorf (28-10) in Tuesday’s regional final. The Mustangs have only been to state once in program history, qualifying in 2018.
“I think that would mean the most to me,” Ettema said. “I haven’t been there and this is my fifth year playing now for the program and that’s definitely the end goal for me, is to get to state. I’m ready to go. We’re ready to go.”
Pint drove home the game’s first run with an opposite field single to right center on the first pitch she saw in the second inning, driving Houselog home from second.
With a runner on and two outs in the fourth inning, Davenport North’s Delanie Franklin lined a shot into the gap in left-center that would have scored the runner from first. But, Pint raced over and stuck her glove out just in time to end the threat.
“That was so big,” said Hempstead ace Peyton Paulsen. “We’ve been working on that in practice, running and getting the angles. Mady did it perfectly. She trusted herself, ran and got that out and that would have scored a run, so it was amazing for her to do that.”
The Wildcats (18-22) were content to pitch around Ettema, who was hit by a pitch in her first plate appearance and drew a walk in her second.
But, Mallory Tomkins reached on a bunt single with one out in the fifth and North opted to pitch to Ettema.
She made them pay, blasting Allison Boynton’s first pitch over the fence in right for a 3-0 lead.
It was Ettema’s career-high 11th home run of the season and the team’s 27th.
“We were debating on whether they were pitching around her or not the whole game,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “I knew if we could get Mallory or Sophia (Gratton) on they were going to have to pitch to her, so when Mal got on, I felt pretty good going up there. That was quite exciting.”
Paulsen made the lead stand up, retiring eight straight batters at one point and then recording back-to-back strikeouts with the tying run on base in the sixth after North had cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1.
Memphis Gibson relieved Paulsen to start the seventh and allowed a leadoff single, although Houselog erased that runner with a pickoff throw from behind the plate.
“I saw she had a big lead and I’ve been practicing those all year. Good opportunity, (first baseman) Luci (Weber) was there, put the tag down, got the out,” said Houselog, who had tried to pick the runner off on the previous pitch as well. “I think it was really big. Runner on, the next hit was a base hit, she would have been at third, potentially, with the game-winning run up to bat. So, I think that was kind of a turning point in that inning.”
Gibson allowed another hit before Paulsen re-entered to record the final two outs. After punching out the first batter, she hit the second and walked the third to load the bases with two out.
Paulsen induced a swinging bunt back to the circle to end the threat and allow a huge breath of relief.
“I was really stressed out coming back in,” said Paulsen, who allowed one run on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. “Coming out I was like, trust my D, just throw strikes and get her out. Had a little scare getting the bases loaded, but I knew my defense would do it, and we did it.”