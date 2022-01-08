USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-18 squad overcame a slow start Friday night to defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 4-2, at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The two teams wrap a two-game weekend series tonight at Mystique.
The Americans scored the final four goals of the game after Dubuque held a distinct advantage through 20 minutes.
“Their compete level went up after the first period and ours went down, and that was a quick switch,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It’s unfortunate. You can lose to a team that’s that high caliber, but you want to go down swinging. We got a little too slow and too hesitant and made it a little too easy for them to turn the tide.”
The Saints opened the scoring 9:10 into the first period and 55 seconds into the first power play on Nikita Borodayenko’s ninth goal of the season. Borodayenko drove the net and banged home the second rebound on a play set up by Connor Kurth and Stephen Halliday.
On the play, Halliday passed Seamus Malone for second place on the Saints career scoring chart in the Tier I era with his 132nd point. Shane Sooth holds the Tier I record with 144 points, while Chris Ferraro holds the pre-Tier I mark with 146.
“There have been a lot of great players who have come through Dubuque, and I’m glad I could contribute that much,” Halliday said. “I can’t thank (general manager) Kalle (Larsson) and all my coaches here the last couple of years enough for all they’ve done in my development.
“Tonight, I would have much rather had the win though. The non-negotiables just weren’t there for us tonight. They’re a good team and we have to play the full 60 minutes against them.”
Dubuque doubled the lead 7:55 with another power play goal from the same trio that scored the first goal. This time, Kurth banged the puck behind Tyler Muszelik for his 18th goal of the year.
The Saints finished the period with a 15-5 advantage in shots and had the only two power plays.
Team USA capitalized on its first power play opportunity to cut the deficit in half 3:58 into the middle frame. Isaac Howard hit Frank Nazar with a long stretch pass at the opposite blue line, and Nazar scored following a short breakaway.
Minutes later, Nazar had a second breakaway chance, but goalie Paxton Geisel stopped him to keep it at 2-1.
The Americans eventually tied it at the 12:33 mark. Ryan Leonard got a piece of a Seamus Powell shot from the point and it deflected past Geisel to make it 2-2.
With 1:31 remaining in the second period, Team USA took its first lead by converting an odd-man rush. Rutger McGroarty feathered a perfect pass to Marek Hejduk, the son of former Colorado Avalanche star Milan Hejduk, for the go-ahead tally.
Cole Spicer put Team USA ahead, 4-2, at the 2:28 mark of the third. He scored from the right circle after prolonged pressure from Powell and Oliver Moore in the Dubuque zone.