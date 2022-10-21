The Bellevue football team couldn’t have asked for a better start to its Iowa Class A playoff opener on Friday night.
Alburnett liked how it finished, however.
The Class A No. 8-ranked Pirates rallied with 31 unanswered points after the Comets shot out to a 13-0 lead, and closed out a 38-27 victory that ended Bellevue’s season in Alburnett, Iowa.
The Comets (4-5) got out to a great start, taking its first possession 75 yards on 14 plays as Jaden Baskin scored with a 5-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter.
Bellevue then took advantage of a short field to go up 13-0, as Baskin scored on another 5-yard TD jolt. The extra point was blocked with 4:11 left in the first period.
Alburnett (8-1) finally got going in the second quarter, as quarterback Mason Neighbor tossed two touchdowns to Grayson Carolan in the frame as the Pirates won the frame, 28-0, for a 28-13 lead at halftime.
Sam Severson connected on a 28-yard field goal to extend Alburnett’s lead to 31-13 with 9:29 left in the third quarter.
Bellevue turned an interception into points, as Hunter Putnam hit Gavin Roling for a 19-yard TD pass with 0.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make it 31-20. The Comets recovered an onside kick and were driving, but were stopped on a fourth down.
Neighbor all but put it away with his fourth touchdown pass of the game to give the Pirates a 38-20 lead with 6:32 left. Bellevue went 71 yards and Putnam capped it with a 3-yard TD run for the final score with 2:48 left to play.
West Delaware 35, Charles City 0 — At Charles City, Iowa: Will Ward rushed for 251 yards and scored three touchdowns as West Delaware closed the regular season with a rout. Brent Yonkovic passed for 139 yards and two scores for the Hawks.
Dike-New Hartford 48, Cascade 14 — At Dike, Iowa: The Cougars (5-4) closed their season with a tough road loss to the Wolverines (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa Class 1A playoffs.
Columbus Junction 62, Maquoketa Valley 14 — At Columbus Junction, Iowa: The Wildcats (5-4) closed their season in the Iowa Class A first-round playoffs, but struggled to keep pace with No. 10-ranked Columbus Junction (8-1). Kaden Amigon led Junction with 20 carries for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
Clayton Ridge 26, North Cedar 20 (OT) — At Clarence, Iowa: The Eagles closed with a thrilling overtime win in an extra contest for non-playoff qualifiers.
Davenport Assumption 42, Maquoketa 21 — At Davenport, Iowa: Derrick Bass carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night, and Angelo Jackson had 16 rushes for 159 yards and four scores, including an 80-yarder early in the third quarter to give Assumption a 35-14 lead.
Maquoketa quarterback Kasey Coakley threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns despite being sacked five times. The Cardinals finished with minus-16 rushing yards.
ILLINOIS
Galena 67, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates (4-5) had everything cooking in their regular-season finale, blowing the doors off of West Carroll (0-9). Sam Eaton finished with 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and Jack Reis rushed for another 59 yards and two scores.
Durand/Pecatonica 41, Stockton 12 — At Durand, Ill.: The Blackhawks fell on the road in their regular-season finale.
WISCONSIN
Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Raz Okey connected on three touchdown passes to Sam Udelhofen for 87, 61 and 40 yards as Potosi/Cassville (9-1) rolled in its WIAA Division 7 playoff opener over Cochrane-Fountain City (7-3). Potosi/Cassville will host Bangor in the second round.
Lancaster 32, Waterloo 6 — At Waterloo, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (7-3) were impressive on the road to open the WIAA Division 6 playoffs and will play at Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic in the second round.
Lodi 42, Platteville 0 — At Lodi, Wis.: The Hillmen (4-6) were swiftly eliminated from the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs by a tough Lodi team, which improved to 8-2.
New Glarus/Monticello 33, Southwestern/East Dubuque 14 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The WarCats closed their inaugural season with a loss in an extra contest for non-playoff qualifiers.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Central 1 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Emma Powell floored 14 kills with 15 digs and Kaylynn Murray had 23 assists as the Spartans (10-14, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) held back the Dutch, 25-15, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18. Alexis Bedier, Payton Uptagraft and Darby Hawtrey each added nine kills for the Spartans.
Loras 3, Simpson 2 — At Lillis AWC: Sophie Younkin hit for 17 kills, Sam Stoffregen added 18 digs and Sara Hoskins had 29 assists as the Duhawks (7-17, 1-6 A-R-C) notched their first league win by rallying past the Storm, 13-25, 11-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13.
William Woods 3, Clarke 0 — At Fulton, Mo.: Rylie Bohanan contributed 14 digs while Abigail Smith had 12 kills, and Madison Blohm added 10 digs and 25 assists, but the Pride (4-20) were swept, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.
Cornell 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At St. Louis: Emma Carlson delivered 21 kills and Bri Gartner had 18 digs, but the Pioneers (19-7) dropped a tight match to Cornell, 29-27, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19.
