As its lone senior, the Hempstead softball team’s sweep of Waterloo West on Thursday meant a little more to Carleigh Hodgson.
“It’s a pretty big deal, I think for anyone, but especially for me being a senior,” Hodgson said Thursday night after her team clinched its first Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title since 1987. “To go out my senior year and have this title as conference champs, it feels pretty special.”
Hodgson will conclude her prep career after this season, but with a plethora of returning talent for the foreseeable future, she sees no reason why the Mustangs should have to wait 35 years for another conference title.
“There’s a lot of young players that stepped up this year and contributed,” Hodgson said. “You can see a lot of improvement and success from everyone on the team. We don’t have a lot of upperclassmen on the team, so to have this much success with a younger team, it’s just great to see and hopefully that will continue as these girls grow older as well.”
Hodgson relishes her role as a veteran leader on the Iowa Class 5A No. 15-ranked Mustangs, but said their success has hinged on contributions from all age levels.
“It’s cool to be able to kind of guide the younger girls, but also to be able to learn from them,” she said. “There’s a lot of talent all around. It’s not just one class or one grade. It’s just really special for me going out senior year and having this kind of talent to be able to play with. The girls are wonderful and it’s a great team.”
A conference championship in Hodgson’s final go-round in a Mustang uniform ironically correlated with Danielle Krug’s first as head coach.
“I won’t lie and say I didn’t tear up a little bit after the first game just knowing that we made history, just knowing we made history was a pretty unbelievable moment,” said Krug after Hempstead downed Waterloo West, 16-14, in Thursday’s opener to officially clinch the conference crown. “I think that’s maybe why we didn’t play our best that first game because there was a little bit of pressure there, but we pulled through.
“I’m just super proud of our girls for how hard that we’ve worked all season and they have earned every bit of this. For us to be conference champs is well-deserved and I’m just happy that I got to be part of it.”
Now at 27-6 on the year and that long-elusive Valley Division title in hand, Krug hopes her team can continue that momentum as the postseason looms.
“I don’t wanna get ahead of ourselves, but we’re really hoping for a great postseason,” Krug said. “Just as great as this whole year has been, I hope that we stay with that chemistry and on that route into the postseason, because we have just had so much success.”
The Mustangs conclude their regular season next Tuesday with a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Washington before beginning the playoffs next Saturday in the 5A Region 7 semifinals against either Dubuque Senior or Cedar Rapids Prairie.
