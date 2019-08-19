FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Bryant prefers the spotlight to shine on the players involved with the Western Dubuque baseball program and not the head coach.
So, as he approached his latest milestone, he focused on preparing the Bobcats for another postseason run instead of his own numbers.
When Western Dubuque edged Mississippi Valley Conference rival Linn-Mar, 2-1, on July 12 in Farley, the 20-year coach reached the 500-victory plateau. Bryant tacked on four more victories in leading the Bobcats to their second straight Iowa Class 4A state tournament berth while being selected the Telegraph Herald Baseball Coach of the Year for a second consecutive summer.
“I usually don’t make a big deal about that kind of stuff, bit it is a nice accomplishment,” said Bryant, who has averaged 25 victories per season while running up a 504-282 career record. “I guess it means I’ve been doing it a long time.
“But I’ve been blessed to have had a lot of good kids, a lot of dedicated assistant coaches and a lot of really good baseball families out here in the county. It makes my job a lot easier when you have parents who are committed to your program and players who are committed to your program.”
Bryant credited assistant coach Tyler Samson, sophomore coach Paul Goodman and freshmen coaches Nick Maneman and Cole Perrenoud for their efforts with the program this summer.
The 500th victory placed Bryant in elite company. According to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association win list, only four other Dubuque County baseball coaches have reached that mark.
They include Dyersville Beckman’s Tom Jenk Jr. (1,088-527), Cascade/Wahlert’s Jerry Roling (1,022-527), Hempstead’s Dick Core (650-344) and Wahlert’s Ed Feyen (554-383). Loras College’s Carl Tebon has also reached the milestone at 517-493.
“To be mentioned in the same breath as those coaches is really quite the honor,” Bryant said. “They’re all Hall of Fame guys. So, when you join coaches like that, it means you’re doing something right.
“I believe our focus is correct. It’s an educational focus on development. We’ve been fortunate to have some exceptionally talented kids in our program, but those guys can’t do it on their own. You have to be able to develop guys around them, too. Not just as baseball players, but as people, too.”
Western Dubuque’s roster this summer included three NCAA Division I recruits in seniors Sam Goodman (University of Iowa) and Zach Bierman (Creighton) and junior Calvin Harris (University of Mississippi). Another senior, Kyle Lehmann, will play for one of the state’s top junior colleges at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.
“His No. 1 concern has always been, ‘How can I help you be ready for the next level?’ and I don’t know that there are too many high school coaches around who approach it that way,” Sam Goodman said. “The fact that he cares about you that way shows what kind of character he has.
“People talk about players being winners or players being gamers, but the same applies to Coach Bryant. He wants to do what’s best for his program, first-and-foremost, and that’s what leads to us having so much success in terms of wins and losses.”
Bryant takes pride in the number of players he gets into games each season and the program’s commitment to developing pitchers instead of riding just one or two talented arms.
“Our primary focus hasn’t been on winning,” Bryant said. “I know that sounds odd. We’re trying to win at the varsity level, but we’re not going to sacrifice developing kids to get a win. Based on some of the research I’ve done, we have more kids play at least 18 games a season than a lot of schools our size around here.
“You might think that would limit the winning you do, but it really doesn’t. You have more kids who are bought in. They’re engaged. They’re not just sitting on the bench because they’re a lot more invested in your program.”
Bryant stresses the fundamentals, and the results take care of themselves.
“Coach Bryant is always focused on the little things and preaches it every practice,” Lehmann said. “We have a pretty good routine in practice every day, and we focus on doing the little things really well and not taking any shortcuts.
“If we’re goofing around during a drill, he reminds us to get to work, so we don’t develop bad habits that carry over to the game. He really stresses the routine.”
The Bobcats finished this season 32-10 and 23-7 in the Mississippi Division in their first season as a member of the Mississippi Valley Conference while landing the No. 5 spot in the final IHSBCA Class 4A poll. Cedar Rapids Xavier, the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the eventual state champion, won the division at 28-2. Western Dubuque handed Xavier its last loss of the season when the two teams split a doubleheader June 10 in Cedar Rapids.
Western Dubuque earned the No. 1 seed for Substate 4 play and blanked Waterloo East, 11-0, and Davenport Central, 8-0, en route to its second straight state tournament appearance and the fifth summer state baseball appearance in program history — all under Bryant’s watch.
For the second straight season, Western Dubuque’s season came to an end at the hands of eventual state champion Urbandale on the turf at Principal Park in Des Moines. The J-Hawks edged the Bobcats, 3-0, in the state quarterfinals this season after rallying for a 7-3 victory in the semifinals a year ago.
Both teams finished with three hits in this year’s meeting, which included a 2 hour, 40 minute rain delay. But the Bobcats struck out only three times, while Urbandale batters fanned 11 times.
“You’re never satisfied unless you win the last game you play, but we had a very good season,” Bryant said. “We had a lot of teams gunning for us because we were so successful the year before. We had a lot to prove.
“There was a lot of speculation out there that we weren’t that good last year. A lot of people thought we just got hot at the right time and caught some teams off guard. But we proved that’s not the case. We proved that we are competitive and we can play with anybody.”