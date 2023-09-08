Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter follows through on a tee shot during an Aug. 10 meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Dolter helped the Golden Eagles win a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
Ben Dolter tied for medalist honors after shooting a 34, and Dubuque Wahlert won a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque.
Connor Walsh added a 36 and tied for third for the Golden Eagles (146), who defeated Iowa City West (150), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (163) and Cedar Rapids Washington (177).
Bock Mueller and Cal Martineau tied for fourth with 38s.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 3, Maquoketa 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Addison Frake recorded 16 kills, 16 digs and three aces, Kate Green chipped in 12 kills and seven aces, and Claudia Noonan had 38 assists as the Cougars (8-6) held off the Cardinals, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7.
Cuba City 3, Boscobel 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg led the Cubans with 11 kills and 13 digs, Isabella Digman had 11 assists and five aces, and Laine Runde added four blocks in a 25-9, 25-9, 25-18 victory over Boscobel.
Mineral Point 3, Darlington 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Pointers swept past the Redbirds in their SWAL match, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24.
Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Addie Hefel had 11 kills, two aces and a block, and Gracie Furlong added six kills, a block and seven digs as the Pirates swept the Thunder, 25-10, 25-8.
Freeport Aquin 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger tallied 17 kills, Sydney Mulgrew passed for 10 assists and Isabel Stewart had 11 digs, but the Warriors lost to Aquin, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24.
Scales Mound 2, Stockton 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner finished with 16 kills, eight assists, five blocks and 12 digs, and Emily Wiederholt added seven kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs as the Hornets beat the Blackhawks, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs 4th — At Marshalltown, Iowa: Keelee Leitzen (18:30.7) placed third and Julia Gehl (eighth, 19:11.1) and Evie Henneberry (ninth, 19:11.3) added top-10 finishes as Dubuque Hempstead (116) finished fourth behind Johnston (94), Dallas Center-Grimes (99) and Ankeny (116) at the Bobcat Invitational.
Hempstead was 10th and Senior was 12th on the boys side. Charlie Driscoll placed 22nd in 16:05.8 to lead Hempstead; Jack Kirman paced the Rams with a 50th-place finish in 16:36.1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Briar Cliff 0 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Jaycee Page converted with an assist from Shannon Catchur in the 35th minute and April Lashomb needed just one save in goal to keep the Pride unbeaten (4-0-2) with a win over Briar Cliff (1-1-1).