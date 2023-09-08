08102023-golfmeet3-dk.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter follows through on a tee shot during an Aug. 10 meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Dolter helped the Golden Eagles win a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday at Bunker Hill Golf Course.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

Ben Dolter tied for medalist honors after shooting a 34, and Dubuque Wahlert won a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque.

Connor Walsh added a 36 and tied for third for the Golden Eagles (146), who defeated Iowa City West (150), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (163) and Cedar Rapids Washington (177).

