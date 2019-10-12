Each week it seems like there’s another Edgewood-Colesburg player going off for a big game.
On Friday night it was Keegan Hansel’s turn.
The Vikings’ junior running back had four total touchdowns — three on the ground and another through the air — as Iowa Class A No. 7 Ed-Co blew out Alburnett, 39-0, in Edgewood, Iowa.
Hansel gashed Alburnett for a 64-yard touchdown in the first and followed it up with a 19-yard TD reception from Parker Rochford to put the Vikings (6-1) up, 14-0, though the first quarter. Cameron Kirby found paydirt in the second quarter, and Rochford returned an interception to the house for a 26-0 halftime lead.
Hansel then capped his big night with a rushing touchdown in each quarter of the second half.
Bellevue 21, North Cedar 6 — At Stanwood, Iowa: Ben Parker had a pair of touchdown runs as the Comets (3-4) earned their second straight victory.
Center Point Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Cardinals (3-4) lost a nailbiter and their fourth contest in five games.
West Delaware 26, Decorah 20 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak in their final home game of the season.
Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The tough season continues for the winless Eagles while the Wildcats notched their first win of the year.
ILLINOIS
Dakota 20, Galena 12 — At Galena, Ill.: Peyton Bauer’s touchdown run in the third gave the Pirates (1-6) a 12-6 lead, but Galena couldn’t hold on in hopes of stringing together wins.
Durand/Pecatonica 28, East Dubuque 8 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors (2-5) dropped their fifth straight game with Stockton and rival Galena left on the schedule.
River Ridge (Ill.) 52, Danville Schlarman 34 — At Hanover, Ill.: Joseph Diaz had three first-half touchdown runs, and Caleb Rhodes had a pick-six and two scores on offense as the Wildcats (6-1) continued their strong first season in eight-man football.
WISCONSIN
Fennimore 21, Cuba City 14 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jacob Henkel returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Kellen Kenney had a pair of touchdowns, including an 82-yard score in the third, as the Golden Eagles (3-8) held off the Cubans (2-6). Beau Kopp threw a touchdown and ran for another to lead Cuba City.
Iowa-Grant 18, Onalaska Luther 6 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers’ slide is over with a victory over Onalaska Luther in their home finale. They improved to 1-7.
Lancaster 34, La Crosse Aquinas 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: A shutout victory for the Flying Arrows stages an unbeaten showdown with Mineral Point in the season finale with SWAL title hopes on the line.
Mineral Point 47, Darlington 16 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Unbeaten Pointers put the Redbirds’ postseason hopes in jeopardy while keeping pace with Lancaster for the SWAL crown. Next week’s game is at Lancaster.
Platteville 24, Arcadia 20 — At Arcadia, Wis.: The Hillman (6-2) edged Arcadia for their fourth straight win and will host Prairie du Chien next week in their season finale.
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 8 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Traeton Saint had three rushing touchdowns and Mason Kramer returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a TD as the Blackhawks improved to 7-1.
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 8 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ryan Kruser had three first-half rushing touchdowns, including a 71-yarder in the second quarter, and the Chieftains (6-2) won their fourth straight. Preston Pearce’s TD reception in the third quarter put Southwestern (3-5) on the board.
Belmont 43, Elkhart Lake-Gleneulah 13 — At Elkhart Lake, Wis.: The Braves won their sixth straight in their debut season of eight-man football and host Newman Catholic next week for a chance to clinch a Great 8 conference title.