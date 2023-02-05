Ten former Dubuque Fighting Saints players have played in the National Hockey League this season.
Here is an update on how they have don entering the NHL All-Star Weekend:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 29
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau joined the Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: The Blue Jackets’ alternate captain leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and 49 points in 51 games and earned his seventh All-Star Weekend appearance.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 224 goals and 658 points in 653 games. He previously played for the Calgary Flames before opting for free agency this summer.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 29
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons joined the Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Buffalo’s alternate captain has five goals and 11 points in 48 games.
NHL career: In 593 games over 10 seasons, Girgensons has posted 76 goals and 167 points for the Sabres. He has been selected as an alternate captain for the second straight season.
MIKE MATHESON
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: Came to Montreal along with a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 from Pittsbirgh for defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: Matheson has contributed one goal and eight points in 17 games despite battling injuries this season.
NHL career: In 434 games, Matheson has 50 goals, 146 points and 239 penalty minutes in eight seasons split between Florida, Pittsburgh and Montreal.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: He has one goal, 21 points and 20 penalty minutes in 49 games in his first season with the Sharks.
NHL career: In 415 career games, Benning has 17 goals and 97 points to go along with 215 penalty minutes. He played four seasons in Edmonton and two in Nashville before joining San Jose.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Height: 6-2
Weight: 198
Age: 29
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Signed a free-agent contract last offseason.
NHL debut: 2014-15
This season: Poolman has one assists in three games while battling injury.
NHL career: In 163 games over five seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 23 points and 38 penalty minutes. He played his first three seasons in Winnipeg and the last two in Vancouver.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 27
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: He has four goals and 12 points in 44 games.
NHL career: In 231 career regular-season NHL games over six season, Robinson has 29 goals and 69 points.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Seattle Kraken
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 27
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 13.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Kuhlman had one goal and three points in 14 games before being placed on waivers. He has two goals and four points in 22 games with the Jets.
NHL career: In 136 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 12 goals, 30 points and 29 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: Ottawa Senators
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Traded from San Jose to Ottawa on Oct. 25, 2021.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell has one goal and 25 penalty minutes in 31 games.
NHL career: In 204 regular-season NHL games, he has 14 goals and 31 points.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 174
Age: 23
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: Thompson suffered an injury in training camp and has played 27 games with Utica of the AHL. He played two NHL games but did not pick up a point.
NHL career: Thompson has 1 assist in 11 NHL games.
MATIAS MACCELLI
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
Age: 22
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Turku, Finland
Seasons in Dubuque: 2017-18, 2018-19
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2021-22
This season: Maccelli has contributed three goals and 22 points in 32 games.
NHL career: He has 1 goal, 6 points and 4 penalty minutes in 23 games last season.
