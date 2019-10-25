A capsule look at tonight’s area WIAA Level 1 playoff games:
DIVISION 5
PLATTEVILLE (6-3) at LA CROSSE AQUINAS (6-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Platteville is coming off a discouraging home loss that ended a four-game winning streak, but the Hillmen must put that behind them as the playoffs begin. Platteville averages 23.8 points per game behind a balanced offense that has thrown for 1,669 yards and 13 TDs, and has run for 1,253 yards and 19 scores. Aquinas averaged 27.6 points per game this season and ran for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns. The winner will play either Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau or Marshall in Level 2 next week.
TH prediction — Aquinas 27, Platteville 24
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO (5-4)
at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — New Glarus/Monticello won, 28-24, in Level 1 of playoffs
Outlook — Prairie du Chien has excelled with a balanced offense and enters the postseason with a six-game winning streak — and extra motivation after last year’s first-round loss. The Blackhawks average 29.1 points per game and have thrown for 1,295 yards and run for 1,496 with a combined 35 touchdowns — 22 rushing. New Glarus/Monticello has thrown for 1,906 yards and run for 1,106 with 32 combined touchdowns The winner will play either Columbus or Arcadia in next week’s second round.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 34, New Glarus/Monticello 21
DIVISION 6
DARLINGTON (6-3) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — WBGR-FM 93.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Darlington’s ground-based attack has run for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Redbirds averaged 24 points per game. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg averaged 29.9 points behind an offense that ran for 2,074 yards and 27 TDs and its only loss was to defending Division 7 champion Black Hawk/Warren. The winner plays either Mondovi or Whitehall in the second round.
TH prediction — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 32, Darlington 15
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD (5-4) at LANCASTER (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Lancaster had its bid for a perfect season ruined by new conference rival Mineral Point last week and the Flying Arrows will be looking to make someone pay the price. Lancaster averages 36.9 points and has run for 2,530 yards and 39 TDs. A win tonight could give the Arrows a tasty rematch: The winner will play either Mineral Point or Melrose-Mindoro in the second round.
TH prediction — Lancaster 42, Osseo-Fairchild 13
MELROSE-MINDORO (5-4) AT MINERAL POINT (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Mineral Point has had the look of a state title-caliber team all season, but the Pointers had to settle for the region’s No. 2 seed behind Mondovi. Point averages 47.2 points with a balanced offense that has passed for 2,002 yards and run for 1,907 with 57 combined touchdowns. The winner will play either Lancaster or Osseo-Fairchild in Level 2.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 49, Melrose-Mindoro 7
DIVISION 7
CASHTON (5-4) at BLACK HAWK/WARREN (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Defending champion Black Hawk/Warren is averaging 36.3 points per game, has run for 3,006 yards and 37 touchdowns, and has looked virtually unbeatable this year. Only one team scored 20 points against the Warriors, and only two reached 12 points. Cashton averages just 14.6 points per game. The winner will play either Ithaca or Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the second round.
TH prediction — Black Hawk 52, Cashton 0
DE SOTO (7-2) at RIVER RIDGE (6-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams appear evenly matched on paper. River Ridge averages 30.9 points per game; De Soto averages 32.7. River Ridge has run for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns; De Soto’s offense has run for 2,249 yards and 30 touchdowns. The winner plays Highland or Potosi/Cassville in Level 2.
TH prediction — River Ridge 28, De Soto 27
HIGHLAND (5-4) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 50-0
Outlook — Potosi is averaging nearly five touchdowns per game with a balanced offense and a defense that has allowed more than eight points in a game only three times this season — all against playoff teams. Highland averages 23.3 points per game and has lost its last two. The winner plays either River Ridge or De Soto in the second round.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 41, Highland 13
8-PLAYER
LINCOLN (4-5) at BELMONT (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Belmont earned the No. 1 seed in its quadrant of the bracket after rolling through its first regular season as an 8-player program. The Braves outscored their opponents, 332-138, this season and should have little trouble against a Lincoln team that was outscored by nearly 100 points. The winner will play either Port Edwards or Oakfield.
TH prediction — Belmont 38, Lincoln 21
Season record (Last week): 46-8 (6-1)