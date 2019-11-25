Dane Schope’s unassisted goal at the 13:57 mark of the third period lifted the Dubuque Devils to a 3-2 comeback victory over Ames on Sunday morning at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Drew Zillig gave the Devils a 1-0 lead just 25 seconds into the middle period with a Schope- and Tristan Priest-assisted goal. But the Little Cyclones scored a pair of goals later in the frame to pull ahead.
Zillig’s second goal, this time set up by Connor Lucas at the 7:11 mark of the third period, pulled the Devils even.
The Devils (6-4-0 in Midwest High School Hockey League) won despite being outshot, 28-24. Isaac Tillman earned the victory in net. Ames fell to 0-9-1.