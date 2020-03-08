CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue had a hunch heading into halftime of Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional final. With junior forward Jack Misky in foul trouble late in the first half, Carter Olson got the nod to step in. After only playing a few minutes, Petitgoue knew the sophomore was going to be the spark his team needed against a feisty Fennimore team.
Carter, younger brother to Brady, provided just that in the second half, playing nearly the entire 18 minutes. He finished the game with eight points on 4-for-4 shooting with three steals and a blocked shot as the Cubans (24-0) knocked off Fennimore for the third time this season, 78-53, at Cuba City High School.
The Cubans will advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Darlington at Mineral Point High School.
“Carter really gave us that boost we needed in the second half,” Petitgoue said. “He did a tremendous job guarding Brady Larson, and the team really fed off of the plays he was able to make.”
Added Brady Olson: “I’m so proud of my brother. He got the call and he did what we needed him to do. He didn’t make a single mistake out there.”
Cuba City led by as many as 10 in the first half at 22-12 with 10:52 remaining, but Fennimore rallied late with an 8-0 run to take a 36-33 lead on an Adam Larson three. The Cubans would reclaim the lead two possessions later with baskets from Brady Olson and Brayden Dailey before taking a 40-38 lead into halftime.
“Fennimore was really knocking down shots, and we needed to get some stops,” said Brady Olson, who finished with a team-high 29 points.
The top-ranked Cubans opened the second half on an 8-0 run, and used a Carter Olson steal and lay-up from Jackson Noll to take a 56-42 lead with 12 minutes to play. The Cuban defense also fired up in the second half, holding the Larson brothers scoreless.
Brady Larson scored 14 points, while Adam Larson added 12 for Fennimore (17-7).
Dailey added 16 points for the Cubans, while Noll finished with 11.
“All of my teams have been good with good kids on them, but this team is really special,” Petitgoue said. “No matter what happens, this will be a very special team to me.”