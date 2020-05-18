The University of Wisconsin-Platteville swept a pair of prestigious Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference track & field honors last week.
Johanna Meister earned the Judy Kruckman Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award, and Matt Hokanson landed the Max Sparger Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award.
Meister, a senior from Darlington, Wis., won the 800 meters at the WIAC Outdoor Championship in 2019 after placing third in the event in 2018. She finished second in the 1,500-meter run in 2019, when she secured all-Midwest Region accolades from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in both events. Meister received UW-Platteville’s Female Athlete of the Year during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
Meister carries a 3.87 grade point average while majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in Spanish. She was a member of the 2019 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team as an individual and is a three-time honoree on the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Meister has been recognized on UW-Platteville’s Dean’s List throughout her collegiate career and received academic scholarships. She was selected UW-Platteville’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 academic year.
Outside of the classroom, Meister serves as the student vice president of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and is a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and Society of Women Engineers. She has volunteered for Pioneer Your Future, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, spring cleaning at an area church, highway clean-up and leaf raking. She has also served as a student assistant for CenterPOINT in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science Department of Student Success Programs.
Hokanson, a senior from Cedarburg, Wis., earned all-American honors in the 400-meter hurdles with an eighth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Division III Championship. He received All-Midwest Region honors from the USTFCCCA in 2018 in the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, and 2019 in the 400-meter hurdles. He landed a spot on the awards podium at the 2018 WIAC Outdoor Championship in the 400-meter hurdles (second), 110-meter hurdles (fourth) and 1,600-meter relay (fifth).
Hokanson carries a 3.53 GPA while majoring in industrial engineering with a minor in business administration. He was a member of the 2019 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and is a three-time honoree on the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Hokanson made UW-Platteville’s Dean’s List throughout his career.
Outside of the classroom, Hokanson has served as co-president of UW-Platteville’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee the past two years after being vice-president during the 2017-18 academic year. He is a member of UW-Platteville’s Swing Dance Club and has volunteered for highway clean-up activities.
Loras grad Repay takes coaching post — Sean Repay, a 2008 graduate of Loras College, has been named the new baseball coach at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont. He previously served as the pitching coach at the University of Toledo. His resume also includes coaching stops at all three NCAA levels, NAIA and junior college.
Repay served as the head coach for the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League, the second-rated collegiate summer league in the country, for the past three seasons. He won 100 games and a North Division Championship, and coached more than 20 MLB draft picks. Repay has coached more than 80 players who moved on to professional baseball, including Matt Festa, who made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners.
WD grad coaching at UNI — Brette (Correy) Jensen, an Epworth, Iowa, native and former Western Dubuque standout runner, serves as a volunteer cross country and track coach at her alma mater, the University of Northern Iowa.
Jensen, a 2018 UNI grad, was a three-time NCAA West Regionals Preliminaries qualifier and a two-time Missouri Valley Conference champion in the 800 meters. She helped the Panthers to the 2016 MVC cross country championship and became the first UNI runner to win the MVC’s Elite 17 Award, given to the athlete with the highest GPA at the conference championship.