Here is a look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (0-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Washington won, 10-0
Outlook — The Rams saw a trio of single-game records fall in their 28-15 win over Davenport North last week, including Logan Flanagan’s four interceptions. Kendrick Watkins Hogue broke another record with 208 receiving yards with two touchdowns on eight receptions, and Carter Konrardy registered a program-best 15 solo tackles. Tonight could provide another chance for the offense to shine; Washington has allowed 103 points in two games this season.
TH prediction — Senior 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-1) at BETTENDORF (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Bettendorf won, 29-21
Outlook — Hempstead is coming off a blowout victory over Cedar Rapids Washington, but will play under its third different head coach in three games this season as Brian Kuhle takes over in an interim role following the resignation of Mike Hoskins. Jalen Smith ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns last week, and feeding him the ball often again could be the key if the Mustangs are going to upset the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bulldogs.
TH prediction — Bettendorf 35, Hempstead 14
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-1) at DEWITT CENTRAL (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — De Witt won, 35-13
Outlook — Wahlert is coming off a tough 42-7 loss to Davenport Assumption last week. Gabe Anstoetter leads the Golden Eagles with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown. After back-to-back games against traditional powers to open the season, tonight should allow a young Wahlert team to get back into rhythm and develop more confidence.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, DeWitt Central 14
WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-0) at DECORAH (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 19-3
Outlook — Western Dubuque moved up into the top spot in the Class 3A rankings and will now go on the road to play a team it is just 4-9 against all-time. The Bobcats are averaging 45 points per game this season and Decorah has allowed 36 in each of its first two games. Expect Western Dubuque to use its two-headed rushing attack of Jake Hosch and Ben Bryant to put up more big numbers this week.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Decorah 14
INDEPENDENCE (2-0) at MAQUOKETA (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Last year — Independence won, 55-19
Outlook — The Cardinals have found their stride on offense early behind Kannon Coakley, who has thrown four touchdown passes and run for three more. Connor Becker provides a nice complement at running back. Independence has outscored its first two opponents, 110-14. Another big night from the offense will be needed to keep Maquoketa undefeated.
TH prediction — Independence 35, Maquoketa 27
CLAYTON RIDGE (0-2) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year —Beckman won, 28-6
Outlook — The Trailblazers dropped out of the Class 1A rankings following a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to Monticello last week in overtime. Tonight should be proof that Beckman deserves back in the top 10. Beckman averages 37.5 points per game and Evan Wulfekuhle has shined in the backfield, rushing for 326 yards and six touchdowns. QB Nick Offerman has proven formidable through the air and with his legs for the Blazers. Clayton Ridge has scored 20 points in two games, so it will need to find its offense in a hurry to keep up.
TH prediction — Beckman 38, Clayton Ridge 14
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (0-2)
AT CASCADE (0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year —Cascade won, 53-7
Outlook — As expected, the Cougars offense has taken some lumps as it tries to build chemistry. Cascade has scored just seven points in two games, and new QB Jackson McAleer is 14-for-42 passing with six interceptions. Colby Holmes has 120 rushing yards, but right now teams are daring Cascade to beat them on the ground by stacking the box. The Wildcats will be another challenge, but the Cougars could get their first ‘W.’
TH prediction — Cascade 21, Maquoketa Valley 16
MONTICELLO (2-0) AT BELLEVUE (0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year —Bellevue won, 36-7
Outlook — The Comets are struggling with a tough opening part of the schedule, and it continues tonight against the Panthers. However, Bellevue is hoping that will parlay into good experience entering district competition. Jacob Waller has stepped up as a top receiving threat for the Comets with 176 yards and a score, and new QB Max Jackson has completed 50% of his passes, but Monticello will bring the defensive pressure.
TH prediction — Monticello 27, Bellevue 17
EAST BUCHANAN (2-0) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (2-0)Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KCTN-FM 100.1
Last year —Ed-Co won, 33-0
Outlook — The Iowa Class A second-ranked Vikings are rolling, having outscored their first two opponents, 68-7. Parker Rochford has stepped in nicely at QB, while Keegan Hansel is flourishing as new lead back with 316 yards and four touchdowns this season. East Buchanan uses two powerful runners, but the Ed-Co defense has been just as good on its side getting stops.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 40, East Buchanan 20
ILLINOIS
LENA-WINSLOW (2-0) AT EAST DUBUQUE (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Le-Win won, 51-13
Outlook — The Warriors are riding high with a 2-0 start and a big win last week on the road in Milledgeville, but their toughest test yet awaits tonight. A perennial conference-title contender, the Panthers have destroyed their first two opponents by a total score of 112-6. However, those first two teams are a combined 0-4 and the Warriors figure to be a tougher task. If Zach Meyer plays clean at quarterback and Trey Culbertson makes some plays, this may be closer than expected.
TH prediction — Lena-Winslow 42, East Dubuque 20
WISCONSIN
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (3-0, 1-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-1, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 52-6
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville is averaging just more than 36 points per game and has accumulated more than 1,000 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns over three games. The tri-op is just behind with 31.7 points per game, but has allowed just a single touchdown on defense. This one could come down to a big play on defense or special teams.
TH prediction — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 22, Potosi/Cassville 20
Season records (last week in parentheses):
O’Neill: 11-4 (6-0)
Ortman: 4-4 (2-2)