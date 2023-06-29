Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh might not be in the role he expected for his senior season of baseball, but his versatility has done nothing but help the Golden Eagles thrive this season.
After being the team’s No. 1 catcher last season, Walsh has moved around the infield while also earning the title of the team’s closer.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads the state in saves with 11, one more than Indianola’s Kaden Ritchie. He also shares the state lead in pitching appearances with four other pitchers at 17 apiece. Earlier this week, he tied the school record with his 17th appearance.
“Jack has been our closer on the mound the last couple years, and he is fantastic at that role,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “This year, we’ve had to take him out from behind the plate and move him to a position he has barely played. To have the ability to put him nearly anywhere in the infield is a nice option to have.”
Walsh is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.
Jack has assumed the role of shortstop after an injury left the team in need of an infielder early on in the season.
“I just want to be able to do whatever the team needs me to,” Walsh said. “I came into the season thinking I’d be catching, but I was needed elsewhere and that’s fine. I have played third base before, but never really short, so it took me a little bit of time to adjust to it.”
Walsh, who committed to play baseball at Coe College in late March, said he has put in a lot of time during the off-season to improve his game.
“I will get a lot of swings in during the week and then I work with my pitching coach pretty regularly,” he said. “Baseball has always been my favorite sport, and I’m excited for the chance to continue playing for another four years.”
Walsh also said the pressure of deciding on a college has been lifted for his final season.
“I gave myself a deadline to make a decision so I wouldn’t have to worry about it during the season,” he said. “It feels great to not have to think about it anymore so I can have fun and just focus on this season.”
Added Tuescher: “You can tell he is playing a lot more relaxed this season, after seeing how much pressure he was putting on himself last season.”
Offensively, Walsh is hitting .330 with five doubles, one home run and 19 RBIs.
“He went through a little bit of a slump there for a bit, but his confidence is back up and he’s swinging the bat really well,” Tuescher said. “He’s definitely taken on some of the leadership role with the guys.”
Walsh said the West Delaware game this season will be one he remembers. In addition to pitching two innings for the save, he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third for the difference-making runs in a 4-3 decision.
“I know that I just have to be patient and find my pitch,” he said. “It’s great to be able to fight pitches off until I get one I can hit.”
Added Tuescher: “He’s a great athlete, and it’s been awesome to see him continue to grow.”