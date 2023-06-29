06052023-WalshJack2-sb.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh delivers a pitch during a recent game at Petrakis Park in Dubuque. The senior leads the state with 11 saves this season.

 Sophia Bitter For the Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh might not be in the role he expected for his senior season of baseball, but his versatility has done nothing but help the Golden Eagles thrive this season.

After being the team’s No. 1 catcher last season, Walsh has moved around the infield while also earning the title of the team’s closer.

Recommended for you