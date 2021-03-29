It’s been nearly two years since they’ve had an opportunity to complete, but the four local girls track & field programs all figure to continue their rich histories of success.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that has led to many unknowns for this spring.
A capsule look at the Mississippi Valley Conference girls track & field season, which recently got underway:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Head coach — Scott Steepleton (7th season)
Returning veterans — Emma Hilkin (jr., sprinter); Natasha Freiburger (jr., distance); Brooke O’Brien (soph., distance); Emily Klein (soph., sprinter); Maddie Digman (soph., distance); Natalie Schlichte (soph., distance); Ashley Glennon (jr., thrower); Ella Heim (sr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Keelee Leitzen (fr., distance); Juila Gehl (fr., distance); Ellie Hermiston (distance)
Outlook — The Mustangs have a focused group that has put in a lot of work since last season was canceled, and they are ready to go. While they will be quite young in distance, they will have some newcomers who qualified for state in cross country that should give them a boost. Their sprinters are eager and ready to prove themselves.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Head coach — Tracy Demerath (11th season)
Returning veterans — Lily Schmidt (sr., distance); Izzy Gorton (sr., distance); Jayda Gooch (jr., sprinter); Aliyah Johnson (jr., sprinter); Lucie Lamb (jr., long jump); Kenya Sutton (jr., sprinter); Kaliyah Johnson (sr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Sophia Schlosser (fr., sprinter); Georgia Harms (soph., distance); Leah Klapatauskas (fr., distance); Kaitlyn Miller (fr., distance); Molly Gilligan (fr., distance)
Outlook — Distance will definitely be a strength for the Rams this season with Schmidt and Gorton — both two-time state and Drake qualifiers — primed and ready for their senior seasons. They will be complimented with a young core of distance runners who were part of the cross country state qualifying team. Long jumper Lucie Lamb returns after an all-conference season in 2019. The sprinters will be young but have been working hard to earn their spots. Senior also expects a consistent effort from its throwers as they grow throughout the season.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Head coach — Tim Berning (17th season)
Returning veterans — Ariana Yaklich (sr., sprinter); Abbie Wallace (sr., sprinter); Alix Oliver (sr., distance); Alana Duggan (jr., distance); Ellie Meyer (jr., distance); Jamie Schmid (jr., distance); Meghan McDonald (soph., sprinter); Mia Kunnert (jr., sprinter); Kate Hingten (jr., sprinter); Tessa Berning (jr., sprinter/hurdles); Alix Oliver (sr.; distance); Anna Horsfall (sr., thrower); Ivy Dearstone (sr., jumper); Nikki Tranel (sr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Rylee Steffen (fr.); Josie Belken (soph., distance); Anna Dehn (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles look to extend their rich track tradition with great leadership and a strong team mentality. Yaklich, Wallace and Duggan are all-conference performers who return from a 2019 squad that missed out on a Class 3A state team title by a mere half-point. Needless to say, this team will have its eyes set on that championship, especially after missing out on that opportunity last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Head coach — Josie Limmex (10th season)
Returning veterans — Ella Schindler (sr., sprinter); Elly Burds (sr., distance); Lauren Klein (sr., distance); Audrey Bierman (jr., sprinter); Meredith Bahl (jr., long jump); Lily Boge (jr.); Abigail Kluesner (sr., thrower); Madison Maahs (jr., thrower); Natalie Ulrich (jr., sprinter); Sammy Recker (jr., sprinter); Taryn Penney (jr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Erica Ernzen (soph., sprinter/jumper); Isabel Ernzen (soph., sprinter); Franny Heiberger (soph., sprinter); Jessica Veach (soph., sprinter/hurdles); Mallory Feldmann (soph., sprinter); Gabby Kaiser (soph., distance); Natalie Leisen (soph., distance); Alyssa Klein (fr., distance)
Outlook — Western Dubuque moves from Class 4A to Class 3A for this season, and the Bobcats are ready to make their presence known. The Bobcats bring back several state qualifiers and medalists from 2019 who are surrounded by a big group of underclassmen eager to make its mark. Schindler, Burds, Klein, Bierman and Boge all got a taste of the state meet two years ago and are more than ready to make a return trip. Look for them to be leaders to the underclassmen and for West Dubuque to be a force this season.